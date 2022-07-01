CROFTON — A year ago, Kenny and Dana Wortmann had a lot on their plate.
The couple's only daughter, Chelsea, was a newlywed; Dana's mother, Marlene, was in hospice care awaiting God's timeline and a puppy needed to be oriented to its new Crofton farm.
On July 5, 2021, Kenny felt what he anticipated as an annual bout with sinus infection. But with the delta variant kicking off a third wave of COVID-19 infections in the United States and, with an abundance of caution in regard to his mother-in-law, Kenny sought medical attention.
On July 9, a doctor's appointment revealed he had COVID. Kenny was told to, in his words, "go home and tough it out." That evening, to make matters worse, Dana began displaying symptoms of COVID.
The cattle-ranching couple spent the next 10 days in quarantine, sleeping beside each other in living-room recliners.
"We were both so fatigued, yet he had to still go out in the heat and do chores and I had to take care of the darn puppy," Dana said.
"I didn't do any more than I had to, but what I was doing felt like the weight of the world on me," Kenny said.
With his health digressing, and repeated failed attempts for additional medical help, Kenny sought a second opinion.
"The doctor said he wished he would have seen me a week earlier, but that my days with symptoms were now too far along to do any type of regimen treatment, but they did administer a cortisone shot," Kenny said. "He said if anything changes with my breathing, call right away."
On the ride home, the now frustrated Kenny felt the damage was already done.
A couple of days later, the situation escalated.
"I was in the tractor doing chores and just got to the point I had to call for help," Kenny said. "I called my son, Deryk, who is an over-the-road trucker and said, 'I don't know where you're at, but you need to get home because I can't do this anymore.' "
Deryk arrived at the farm later that night.
With Kenny battling extreme headaches, a week of high fevers and loss of appetite, Dana reached the end of the quarantine and waited an extra day before going to see her mother in Bloomfield on July 17. Upon arriving back home, Kenny's breathing began taking a turn for the worse. As instructed in a return call from the doctor, the couple were off to the emergency room at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
It was there that pieces of the puzzle started to fit together.
"It was the first time anyone had checked my oxygen," Kenny said. "It read 67."
Normal oxygen saturation levels usually range from 95 to 100. Values under 90 are considered low, and those under 60 usually indicate the need for supplemental oxygen.
"Up to that point, they said I didn't meet any of the criteria for COVID treatment, but when my oxygen level was down to 67, all of a sudden I became an admitted hospital COVID patient for treatment," Kenny said.
The next two days were rough.
That Sunday, with her husband in the intensive care unit (ICU) on a BiPAP (bilevel positive away pressure) breathing machine, Dana took a call from the hospital that informed her Kenny's lungs had both collapsed and he had undergone emergency surgery.
"I was pretty groggy from all the medication, but I swear I could hear some of the doctors' and nurses' conversations about whether to give up on me or not," Kenny said. "And I'm like, 'I'm not dead. I'm not planning on giving up so neither should you guys.' "
Hours later, still in a fight for his life, Kenny received a heartbreaking call from Dana that her mother, Marlene, had lost her battle with cancer.
"I do remember that phone call and her saying, 'Mom died, you can't die on me, too, you have to fight,' " Kenny said. "I told myself I had to get my butt in gear and fight."
On Monday, doctors recommended that Kenny be transported to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, because of a shortage of pulmonologists in Yankton.
By early afternoon, Kenny was at Avera McKennan Hospital via a helicopter.
"I was doing a lot of praying and crying, dealing with my mom's death and my husband being in the hospital and me not being able to see him," Dana said.
What proved to be an invaluable resource for Dana was her first-cousin, Kathleen, who had at one time been an ICU nurse for 25 years and also lived in Sioux Falls.
Hearing Kenny had been hooked up to a ventilator soon after his arrival to Avera McKennan prompted Dana to contact Kathleen.
"That scared me," Dana said. "I relied on Kathleen to help me decipher all the information and she said intubating him will relax him and give his lungs the rest they need to heal."
On July 26, Dana was able to see Kenny for the first time in nine days.
"He didn't look the same. He had lost a lot of weight, and that was the most facial hair he's ever had," Dana said. "Those are the things I wish I would have taken pictures of just to give him an idea of the stages he went through. But at the time, it seemed to be the lowest time of his life, so I didn't."
Kenny would spend 53 days in Sioux Falls.
"If I wasn't there, Chelsea was there," Dana said. "Meanwhile, the boys (sons Deryk and Wesdon and son-in-law Cody) were taking care of the farm with an abundance of help from family and friends who eagerly dropped everything to pitch in."
Meanwhile, it was a multi-week roller-coaster ride for Kenny, who bounced in and out of ICU on four separate occasions.
"It was very frustrating thinking each time I left ICU I was doing better, only to be sent back again, and again and again," Kenny said. "Long story short, I had a total of six chest tube holes in my chest. I looked like I had been shot with a six-shooter."
Then in the early-morning hours of Aug. 4, divine intervention left an emotional mark. It was discovered that a lung had again collapsed, which put Kenny back in emergency surgery.
"What I would say is I wasn't in heaven. ...I would say I was on the street in front of the gates," Kenny said. "I felt I got helped there. I believe Jesus carried me there, you know like the poem that says during the hardest part of your life, there's only one set of footprints in the sand and God says that's because I was carrying you. That's what it felt like."
Hang on, the goosebumps get bigger.
"I knew heaven was just right over here and the person who had carried me, which I believe was Jesus, was walking away, and at that point I heard my granddaughter Khloe's voice, just crystal clear. She had on a little red dress with white stars and she said, 'Grandpa, I want to play with you some more.' "
Kenny didn't think he died, but he felt he was very, very close.
"I just got a glimpse of some real power," Kenny said. "I don't know if it was my choice, but it was like it wasn't my time and God was allowing me to live."
The following day, the couple celebrated their anniversary in ICU.
"Despite the medication, I still knew it was my anniversary," Kenny joked. "I didn't know what day of the week it was, but I knew Aug. 5 was our anniversary."
A few days later, his condition headed further south.
Weighing 47 pounds lighter than normal, the journey had hit another low point. Kenny had to again be intubated and on a ventilator for a second time.
"From what the doctors and nurses were telling me, it sounded pretty bleak," Dana said. "I began calling all the kids and, as I reached each one of them, I held the phone up to Kenny's ear for them to talk to him, because I didn't know if they would ever get to talk to their dad again."
There was nowhere to go but up.
The fact that results of three heart tests thankfully showed no signs of a heart attack was a start. But now there was talk of a tracheotomy.
"Like I had done religiously throughout the time I was with Kenny, I would play the healing prayer of St. Padre Pio every night next to his ear so he could hear it."
Looking for anything to give him a boost of energy, Kenny found it in the form of a nurse named Kylie.
"She was my farm girl," Kenny said. "Looking back, when she came on her shift that first day with me, I was at a pretty low point, tired and exhausted and didn't know if I had enough energy to keep going."
Unbeknownst to the Wortmanns, Kylie, who grew up on a farm, was working her final days at Avera McKennan Hospital. Kenny felt with her help as his nurse for those next four days, he went from intubation to the possibility of a tracheotomy to actually being taken off the ventilator.
"She was my day nurse and she was just the ray of sunshine I needed," Kenny said. "Evidently she had said this to me more than once, but the other times I was pretty well out of it. It was at the end of her last shift at that hospital, and the afternoon I was taken off the ventilator. She came in and said, 'I have ways of checking up on you, and I'm going to do it. My farmers don't quit on me, and you're not going to quit on me."
This time, Dana pleaded for the medical staff to keep Kenny in ICU a few extra days and allow her to stay there with him. The combination seemed to help turn the tables.
On Aug. 23, Kenny moved out of ICU for the last time and was moved to an acute care room.
"I remember having to have two nurses help me stand up beside my bed for 30 seconds ... and I was shot," Kenny said. "I asked one of them if I was ever going to walk again, and she said, 'That's up to you."
It wasn't what Kenny wanted to hear, but it's what he needed to hear.
"When I was finally able to get up and walk around the nurse's station, a little old lady passed me, and that pissed me off," Kenny said. "Reality kind of hit me in the face, and I knew how much work I had ahead of me."
As his numbers improved, his biggest win came when he had a successful procedure done on his vocal cords (which had been damaged during intubation) and was able to finally pass a swallow test.
"They said when I got back to my room I could order anything I wanted," Kenny said. "So I ordered a hamburger, mashed potatoes and a Dr. Pepper."
Having not eaten solid food for a month and a half, it was a big deal, but the roller-coaster ride wasn't over just yet.
On Aug. 31, Kenny was moved to Select Specialty Hospital in Sioux Falls for long-term rehabilitation.
"The big question was whether or not my lungs were healing, and they weren't," Kenny said. "A hole in my lung was too big for it to heal, so the pulmonologist determined I needed a bronchial valve put in.”
For that procedure, Kenny was moved to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, on Sept. 11.
"It was an emotional time for me because my doctor said we're going to do this and this and this and if it works, we're going to send you home," Kenny said. "I started crying and he said, 'What's wrong?' I said, for almost two months, nobody has told me I could go home."
Within a few days, a bronchial valve was inserted into his lung, and the last of the chest tubes was able to be water-sealed with a Heimlich valve attached to it.
"One day my doctor said I can't explain how you got from point A to point B, and talked to me about the will to live and how powerful your mind is," Kenny said. "I said I get that, but I said I had help and it wasn't just you. I hope you can accept that. I'm grateful, but you didn't do this on your own and neither did I."
On Sept. 18, after 61 days in hospitals, Kenny was free to go home. Kenny went home with supplemental oxygen until early December, had his bronchial valve also removed in December and continued physical therapy to help him build back his muscles and strength.
In looking back, it was hard for the Wortmanns to sum up what they'd been through during the summer of 2021.
"I just can't believe how many people prayed for Kenny and our family, people we don't even know," Dana said. "I believe wholeheartedly that prayers and faith and trust in God, and Kenny's will to live, all made the difference."
As for Kenny, he'll be forever grateful for his caregivers, his family (especially his children and their families), his friends and his faith.
"All the prayers and help for me and my family were very humbling, and greatly appreciated," Kenny said. "I have believed in God my whole life, but this was a journey in which I had to trust God. Every day I had to ask God to help me. All I knew is I wasn't going to quit. That didn't mean I wasn't going to die from COVID, but I wasn't going to die because I quit."
* * *
Coming Saturday: An Omaha woman details her lengthy, ongoing battle with what’s being called long COVID-19.