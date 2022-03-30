CREIGHTON — Drew and Joy Nelson never really saw themselves being business owners, at least not in the early stages of their lives.
Drew drove a propane truck for 30 years until bad knees forced him to quit, and Joy has spent 18 years working as a home-care specialist for CHI Health Plainview.
But Gwen Ganz — the previous owner of Big Red Bottle Shop — was planning to retire in 2014. Tack on the convenient fact that the Nelsons have lived across the street from the bottle shop for several years, and there was suddenly an interest in taking over the business.
“The location is very handy, and I know a lot of the people coming in and out,” Drew Nelson said. “The door was pretty much open for us.”
When the Nelsons decided to purchase the store, Joy made Drew agree to let her use the garage portion of the building as a storage space, mostly for Christmas displays and decorations. The Nelsons love decking their home out every year during the holidays.
The outside of the store looks fairly similar — sporting red paint with white trim. A citywide revitalization project in Creighton a few years ago scored the Big Red Bottle Shop a new window, sign and sidewalk in front of the building.
The interior of the business also has seen transformation, as the couple have updated ceiling panels and shiplap and created their own interior signs.
Big Red Bottle Shop, located at 707 Redick Ave. in Creighton, keeps about all the alcohol selections one could hope for — wine, beer, whiskey and other hard liquors. Most of the inventory at the store is transported from Omaha, and an Omaha company transports the alcohol from Omaha to Norfolk, but no farther. The couple’s granddaughter, who works in Norfolk, brings the alcohol up to Creighton once a week.
One thing that people can experience in the liquor store is a mindset of “Ask, and you shall receive.”
“I don’t turn anybody down if they want to order something that we don’t have in-store,” Drew Nelson said. “If they want it, we won’t turn them away.”
Big Red Bottle Shop is the only liquor store in Creighton, so a bulk of the store’s customers are local, the Nelsons said. But the business gets its share of out-of-town customers, especially from Plainview, which doesn’t have a liquor store. The couple estimated they see about 25 to 30 customers per day, with their busiest hours usually after 5 p.m.
Joy grew up on a farm near Creighton, and Drew spent most of his childhood in Creighton after his family moved from Newman Grove when he was about 7 years old. Neither one of the two had previous experience running a business, but Drew’s father ran a local cafe for more than two decades.
“At the time, I didn’t really like going out and talking to people, so I stayed in the kitchen quite a bit,” he said. “A positive with that is I became a pretty good cook.”
Drew said he’s evolved and has “gotten a lot older,” which has led him to become more of a “people person.”
Big Red Bottle Shop is open from 1 to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 1 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Drew mans the shop most of the time, and Joy helps out when she isn’t providing in-home care to area residents or transporting medicine from Creighton’s drug store to residents in Verdigre, which doesn’t have a pharmacy.
When the weather is warm enough, the Nelsons like to take their boat up north to either the Niobrara River or Missouri River.
“People love to stop in on Fridays and Saturdays in the summer and grab whatever drinks they want before spending a weekend on the water,” Joy Nelson said. “We’re lake and river people ourselves, so we know it’s important to be open on those days and give people a chance to grab whatever they need on their way out of town.”
The couple said that Creighton is really all they’ve ever known. They raised their four kids in the southern Knox County town and don’t plan on leaving anytime soon.
“You see a lot of friendly faces here, and it’s a good thing to be able to help out all those faces in whatever way you can,” Drew said.
The Nelsons hope that Joy can retire from her regular day jobs within the next two years. Once that happens, she said, she plans to help take part of the responsibility of the store off Drew’s shoulders.
The pair plan to operate Big Red Bottle Shop for at least a few more years, although they admitted that could change.
“We really enjoy what this place has become, and it’s something we want to keep doing until we can’t or until we simply want to relax,” Joy said. “This place has a lot to offer, and we’re grateful to be able to serve those who stop by.”