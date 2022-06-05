Creed strives to be next Rocky

Philadelphia, also known as the City of Brotherly Love, is home to the Rocky Statue and the Rocky Steps that were made famous by Sylvester Stallone in the “Rocky” movies in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s.
Years later, the statue still stands at the stairs of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, but since 2015, it hasn't been Rocky standing tall in movie theaters. It’s Adonis Creed, played by Michael B. Jordan, who is taking Hollywood by storm.
In 1976, “Rocky” jumped onto the scene and turned out to be a huge hit.
The film received 10 Academy Award nominations, including for best actor and best original screenplay for the then-little-known Stallone.
This was the beginning of a movie series that roared through the late 1900s and into the early 2000s.
Movie, boxing, Stallone and sports fans around the world tuned into these films as each movie after the other continued to break box office records. Stallone was nominated 13 times for awards during the near 30-year span.
The film series has grossed more than $1.7 billion at the worldwide box office. The original film, the third and the seventh have received Academy Award nominations.
Movie after movie, fans wanted to see Rocky take on opponents such as Apollo Creed, James “Clubber” Lang, Mason “The Line” Dixon, Ivan Drago, Thunderlips and Tommy “The Machine” Gunn.
In 1979, “Rocky II” made it to the big screens, “Rocky III” appeared in 1982, “Rocky IV” hit in 1985, “Rocky V” first made an appearance in 1990 and, just when you thought it was all over, “Rocky Balboa” came back 16 years later in 2006.
For the seventh and eighth spin-off sequels of “Rocky” came “Creed” in 2015.
Stallone still played a role in the two “Creed” movies, but this time Adonis Creed, played by Michael B. Jordan, was in the limelight. It was a film that won two Golden Globe awards and the Academy Award for best supporting actor, Stallone’s first Academy Award nomination since the original film. He also won the National Board of Review award for best supporting actor, Critics’ Choice award for best supporting actor and Golden Globe award for best supporting actor in a motion picture, which were all won by Stallone.
Creed, who came back to avenge the death of his father, Apollo, then went onto fight because boxing is in his blood.
He still had Stallone in his corner, as his trainer and mentor who helped him defeat Ricky Conlan.
In the most recent “Creed” movie and 33 years later, Viktor — the son of Ivan Drago, who defeated Adonis' father in a bout that led to Apollo Creed’s death — gets his chance at Adonis.
After winning by disqualification in the first match, Adonis comes back to knock out Viktor, handing him his first loss.
Between the two, Rocky sports a record of 57-23 with 51 wins by knockout, while Adonis has a 25-1 record with 24 wins coming by knockout.
Rocky has nearly doubled Adonis' fight total, so Adonis has some catching up to do before the two fighters can be compared.
Whether it was Rocky Balboa vs. Apollo Creed or Adonis Creed vs. Viktor Drago, boxing and movie fans from around the world get to view the sport of boxing from a different fighter, but it still has the tradition with Stallone in the background.
To watch any of the “Rocky” or “Creed” movies, they are available at Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store, YouTube, Vudu, Redbox, fuboTV and DirecTV.