Brain drain refers to the emigration of educated individuals.
In Nebraska, this is present in young adults seeking out other states or bigger cities to live and work. So how do you make a community appeal to the younger generation?
Norfolk believes it’s a vibrant atmosphere. And that’s where the arts come in.
“Communities have realized that to keep people in their community, they need to offer things that people can do,” Nebraska Arts Council program specialist Rachel Morgan said. “People want to live in a unique and warm and welcoming community and the arts do that.”
In her position, Morgan oversees grant programs that have to do with community development, which includes Nebraska’s creative districts.
The Nebraska Arts Council’s website describes creative districts as “designated cultural and economic areas where innovation flourishes and neighborhoods come together in the name of art.”
Creative districts have been an idea that “we’ve worked on together with communities for years now,” Morgan said.
Morgan said the process of developing the idea by the arts council coincided with communities finding a need for the districts.
“You can’t just put something on a stage and expect people to come,” Morgan said. “You have to have engagement from your community, you have to have partnerships, you have to work together. It’s really been something we’ve talked about for years, so I don’t know if the chicken came before the egg.”
Although the Nebraska Arts Council has wanted the program up and running for years, it wasn’t until 2020 that legislation was passed for funding of the districts.
State Sen. Megan Hunt introduced the idea of legislative funding and fellow Sens. Mike Flood and John Stinner helped push the legislation through, getting more funds in the budget to be able to award grants, Morgan said.
The opportunity to award the arts council a grant program “really changes the look of the program because when you’re looking at creating something that has no money attached to it, compared to something that has significant funds behind it, you’re able to do a lot more,” Morgan said.
If a community’s district becomes certified, it receives $10,000 right away. Communities then are eligible for a development grant that awards up to $250,000 to meet a community’s additional goals.
“The thing that’s really exciting, not just for Norfolk but for all districts across the state, is seeing what comes out of this process that they choose as projects or priorities to focus on,” Morgan said. “Part of the process is very much about community engagement, so whether that’s listening to forums or town hall meetings or surveys that are done, it’s about really asking your community what they would like to see happen. It’s great to see communities working together.”
Three-step certification
Becoming certified as an official creative district by the Nebraska Arts Council is a three-step process.
First, the administrative team for the potential district must submit a letter of interest.
Second, the team completes a 45-page ‘workbook’ that includes numerous community analysis exercises such as asset mapping, assessment of cultural heritage and a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis, which stands for strength, weaknesses, opportunities and threats present in a community.
The analysis helps the community see how creative goals and development would fit in with what is already present in their town.
Finally, an interested community creates a strategic plan, which identifies projects residents would like to work on for the next five to 10 years.
Norfolk’s administrative team is made up of Traci Jeffrey, executive director of Visit Norfolk in the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau, the creative district’s governmental agency; Sherry Ruden, executive director of Norfolk Arts Center, the district’s fiscal administrator; and Angie Stenger, executive director of Growing Together, a project to improve Northeast Nebraska’s regional economy and population growth.
The administrative team began conversations regarding a possible creative district in the spring of 2021. Summer of 2021 marked the first meeting with community stakeholders where members of Norfolk were able to brainstorm ideas for possible community goals.
“The first couple of meetings, we asked, ‘Who do we not have at the table that needs to be here next time?’ ” Ruden said.
The group met for more than a year before completing all the pieces required to apply for creative designation.
The administrative team submitted its strategic plan, showing existing creative elements in the community like the sculpture walk and murals, and outlining future goals.
“The sculptures and murals, they’re starting to make people realize ‘Oh, look at all the fun things we can go see downtown,’ ” Stenger said.
Three years ago marked the beginning of Alleyway Art, with the first mural appearing in 2020.
The sculpture walk has been around for five years and now offers an automated tour through Ottocast, an app that citizens may download that gives an audio tour through the sculpture walk including talks by each artist about their artwork.
Norfolk’s River Point District received an official creative designation in September 2022.
The designation opened the door for a development grant, which “allowed funding to go toward what we already initiated,” Jeffrey said.
After reviewing the strategic plan, the team submitted projects it wanted to start with and proposed a budget. It then received the development grant in January 2023.
“The River Point Creative District embraces a live, learn, work, play approach with arts and creative industries at its core,” Ruden said, quoting the creative district’s mission/strategic plan.
‘Focused effort’ on younger generation
The underlying factor in the creative district’s efforts is appealing to the younger generation.
“Norfolk has a very focused effort to attract a younger generation, the 20–29-year-olds,” Morgan said. “Other communities have talked about that. It’s something (other communities) would like to do and they know is important, but Norfolk is the only one that has a very focused effort on that.”
To do that, the creative district wants to simply make the arts more present.
“Our overarching goal is to increase working artists downtown,” Stenger said. “In general, we would love to have more artist workspaces, an artist in residence, even a recording studio, you know all the things that show a vibrant community through the arts.”
Stenger said she feels that creativity can and should be more visible downtown.
One example is the interest in alleyway lighting.
“It would be multicolored lights that are an artistic installation,” Stenger said. “There's parking on River Point Square, so it would be a natural safety piece, too.”
However, visibility also extends to the actually seeing artists at work.
“I would love if people are walking down the streets of Norfolk and looking in windows and they see an artist’s studio where they are creating their work,” Stenger said. “And that can be from metal work to painters to pottery. We even talked about building up more of the culinary arts.
While “the arts” include the downtown sculpture walk and alleyway murals in Norfolk, the term extends to the dozens of companies deemed “creative businesses” in the River Point area including restaurants, salons, quilting fabric stores, places that sell or repair instruments and venues that host live music.
When you think of art, “who would have thought of a hair salon?” Jeffrey said. “But it is, it’s all creativity.”
Stenger pointed to Danny Orwa, who owns 411 on Norfolk Avenue, as an example of a less conventional artist.
“He’s an amazing chef,” Stenger said. "It's culinary arts. What he does is just a different form of beauty, but that is considered an art just as much as others.”
Another goal expressed by the district committee is a band practice studio.
“With the green light, great night effort downtown, we see lots of artists and bands coming and playing, and apparently there’s a big request for a place to practice and record,” Stenger said, “for bands that are practicing in a garage that really want to practice in a space.”
A practice room would likely come in the form of a soundproof room that acts as a studio where groups could come in and practice and even record if they wanted to.
“That’s a need we’ve heard is a big deal, and we want to figure out if we can support that,” Stenger said.
The proposed goals were decided on at stakeholder meetings in which attendees could vote on what they thought was the most important focus.
Growing the community
The creative district’s advisory committee is strategically made up of artists, creative business owners, young adults and cultural advocates.
One of those cultural advocates is Mayra Mendoza, who works as the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce’s minority outreach coordinator. She helps to promote inclusion in Norfolk’s creative development since inclusion is an outlined goal in the River Point’s strategic plan.
“We have a very focused piece of diversity and inclusion in our goal because we have heard the stories of people not feeling welcome,” Stenger said. “I do believe if we are more welcoming, we are a better community. That lets more people come do business here and that grows our community.”
The creative district wants to offer diversity classes, which would be available to businesses to train their company and employees on how to be more welcoming to all kinds of people.
“If we want to grow our community, which I think is all of our goal, we’re going to have to be not the same people we’ve always been,” Stenger said. “We’re going to have to welcome other people, and that means keeping people here, hoping they don’t move away, but also inviting others to move here. To do that, we all have to work together and be accepting.”
Mendoza expressed that more spaces need to be open for minority artists.
“It's about bringing information where it’s needed if we’re going to start providing spaces for more artists,” Mendoza said, which to her means the “inclusion of different generations, inclusion of those with disabilities, inclusion of the Hispanic community.”
Within Norfolk’s Hispanic community, Mendoza there are traditional dancers, musicians and even a youth folkloric dance group. In other words, minority creatives exist but there’s not always a platform to perform or create or share creative abilities.
“When planning events or anything in the community, it would add value to have a more inclusive and richer environment,” Mendoza said. “That’s why I continue to participate — so that hopefully others from minority communities can be part of this as well.”
‘We’re still in development’
Overall, the creative district is still in its development stages, due to receiving grant funding so recently.
“We’re still in development,” Stenger said. “We formed an advisory committee, but we have to get into sub-committees and start doing the work.”
The next big step is looking for a hiring coordinator, a position that would include working specifically on administration and organization of tasks regarding the creative district.
Right now, the duties under the hiring coordinator job description are divided among Jeffrey, Ruden and Stenger.
“We need someone where that’s their full-time focus because all of us have other jobs,” Ruden said.
Another current difficulty in the creative district process is the lack of public information regarding the project.
Stenger noted one setback in communication with the public on this process is that the creative district doesn’t have a “landing page,” or a website with information and regular updates to send curious citizens. However, this along with a Facebook page will appear in the future most likely following the addition of a hiring coordinator.
“We just have to get the word out,” Stenger said. “Which comes back to why we want to hire even a part-time administrator to help us do grants, do some fundraising, as well as be working directly with the artists.”
However, the administrative team and advisory committee have a handful of short-term and long-term goals as well as expressed community interest to fuel the projects that are still to come.
“There’s so much enjoyment when you’re somewhere and someone is working and you’re watching them create their art,” Stenger said. “It’s why at the fair people love watching the caricaturist. We love watching other people create, and we can build on that.”
* * *
Coming Thursday: A look into how creative businesses play into the creative district.