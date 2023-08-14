On Seventh Street and Norfolk Avenue, a winding dragon spans the side of a building, boasting a host of geometric and organic shapes and a varied color palette.
Alleyway Art is a project that brings creativity, life and vibrance to Norfolk's downtown. A handful of businesses have chosen artists to bring new life to blank exterior walls after the artist submits a design proposal.
Norfolk's murals are just part of a multifaceted effort to gain the town's River Point Square the recent title of a creative district, as designated by the Nebraska Arts Council.
According to the council's website, creative districts are "designated cultural and economic areas where innovation flourishes and neighborhoods come together in the name of art."
Creative districts are granted where dedication to the arts is already evident, presenting an opportunity for a community to implement economic and creative goals.
The dragon is one of many outdoor murals in Norfolk's Alleyway Art and one of five painted by artist Adam Boggs.
Boggs grew up in Tilden and, before getting involved in Norfolk's downtown art scene, he created murals in nearby towns like Tilden and Meadow Grove.
"It kind of just started with a neighbor noticing I would do art in my parents' house and just smaller murals," Boggs said. "Then the city of Tilden wanted to hire me to do a larger one on a wall in Tilden, and then a couple others followed after that."
After Boggs had completed three murals in Tilden, Norfolk reached out to him, thinking he would have interest in the Alleyway Art project, and he did.
"Usually the business kind of has an idea of what they want to be in it, but I almost always can't help but bring in kind of my own style to it," Boggs said. "They'll say what they want and they know that it's going to be a little bit different ... because everyone kind of brings their own style to whatever art they're creating."
Boggs has recently finished up his fifth mural in Norfolk. Although he doesn't necessarily have a favorite among the pieces he's painted, the dragon mural stands out to him.
"I think it's kind of hard (to pick a favorite) because I like them for different reasons. I really like the one I did across from Black Cow Fat Pig. It's like a dragon that has machinery and also natural objects in it," Boggs said. "It represents the partnership of industrialism and natural objects."
Compared to some of his other designs, Boggs said he felt this one was less conventional.
"I submitted that proposal, and it was kind of an out-there idea. I wasn't really sure that the owner of the wall would jump on because it was kind of a very unique subject matter," Boggs said.
However, it's the creative ideas behind the murals that add character to the area they're in.
"Depending on what kind of art the mural is, (it) can give different impressions on what the downtown represents," Boggs said. "It might give it more of a hometown feel, or just a more interesting colorful vibe of the city. It's just something people can look at and appreciate when they're walking and shopping downtown or could also be a good spot for photos and kind of landmarks for destinations."
Aside from bolstering local tourism, the downtown murals assist in another of Norfolk's creative district goals, which is to attract and retain young people.
"I don't think I really set out to do it this way, but I know a lot of my murals turned out to be really imaginative and a lot of kids really love the murals," Boggs said. "It just kind of appeals to younger kids' imagination.
Boggs said he "wouldn't be surprised" if the younger generation will continue Alleyway Art by growing up and submitting proposals of their own.
"I've had the opportunity to talk at a couple of schools, and a lot of the kids in those schools are really creative," Boggs said. "Almost every time that I've ever spoken to a classroom, there's like two or three kids that want to show me whatever art they've been working on and say, 'Hopefully one day I'll be able to do a large mural' ... I think that in the future, a lot more kids will be wanting to do murals around town."
Boggs said he likes the opportunity for originality and individuality on display that comes with mural work.
"It's a little risky because you don't know exactly how people are going to like it," Boggs said, specifically regarding the dragon mural. "I think I really liked that one because it comes the most from my imagination and, you know, it's not like anything that I've ever seen before."
* * *
Coming Tuesday: An overview on how the creative district came to be and its basic goals and advantages.