While immunizations began last month for COVID-19, it is expected to be late spring or summer before the majority of the population gets vaccinated.
And since the holidays concluded, some communities are seeing significant COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, including in Northeast Nebraska.
But there is good news, especially for those who get diagnosed early. Faith Regional Health Services is among the hospitals that are receiving monoclonal antibody therapy drugs for outpatient treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adult and pediatric patients.
Dr. Afua Ntem-Mensah, an infectious disease specialist at Faith Regional, said the Norfolk hospital began treating patients with drugs called bamlanivimab and casirivimab/imdevimab — starting treatment just before Thanksgiving.
Similar to other places, Faith Regional has seen some success with it. So far, about 100 people have received treatment, Ntem-Mensah said, with fewer than 10 hospital admissions.
The drugs have been issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with the goal of this treatment to aid in the prevention of hospitalizations. That helps to alleviate the possibility of overwhelming our health care systems.
While the national supply of monoclonal antibody therapy drugs is limited, Faith Regional has begun receiving a weekly allocation from the federal government and the Nebraska Health and Human Services Department.
So far, Dr. Netem-Mensah said Faith Regional probably could have administered the drug to about twice as many people as the 100 who have been treated.
Because of the restricted supply, Faith Regional and other hospitals have established high-risk treatment criteria for patients to receive the drug.
The drug is authorized for patients with positive COVID-19 testing results who are 12 years of age and older, weighing at least 88 pounds, and who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 or hospitalization.
According to hospital officials, these high-risk patients who meet the established criteria at Faith Regional include those with active cancer, transplant recipients, COPD with baseline oxygen requirements, diabetes mellitus, history of cancer, complex medical conditions like dialysis, and other immunocompromised conditions.
The antibody treatments must be given shortly after a patient tests positive, within 10 days of symptom onset, and before severe symptoms begin.
The antibody treatments are not a cure for COVID-19, which last year was the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.
Instead, they work to reduce the amount of virus in a person's body, thus preventing further disease. The drug is administered via an IV infusion and requires one dose.
Dr. Netem-Mensah said avoiding hospitalization is a “big plus” for both the patient and the hospital. The best time to give the treatment is early.
“As soon as you have symptoms, it is best to have it given,” she said. “You cannot wait and see if I am going to ride it out.”
If you have recently tested positive for COVID-19 and fit the criteria, talk to your doctor or health care provider.
“These antibody therapies can serve a dual purpose,” said Dr. Mark Davis, chief medical officer at Faith Regional. “They can reduce the severity of the COVID-19 illness and reduce the chance that you may need to be hospitalized for COVID-19, helping to maintain hospital capacity and resources, including staffing. The IV infusion takes about three hours and is well tolerated.”
Davis urged residents to contact their health care providers to see if they meet the criteria.
Netem-Mensah said the three hours includes about one hour for getting registered and set up, another hour for the infusion of the medication and then one hour of monitoring the patient.
For the latest on COVID-19, Faith Regional recommends visiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website and the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department website. Faith Regional also has information regarding COVID-19 on its website.