ATKINSON — It’s all about patient care and family at the Greater Sandhills Family Healthcare clinics, which were started by a husband and wife team.
“When we opened our clinics, we asked ourselves how we would want to be treated,” said Dr. John Tubbs, who with his wife, Erica, operate them in North Central Nebraska. “I don’t really like the big boxed, sterile environment that you feel when you go into some of these clinics.”
The couple’s clinics in Atkinson, Stuart and Bassett feature leather couches, warm colors and a home-like feeling and welcome when their patients walk in the door.
“We want people to feel like they are walking into our living room — like they are a part of our family,” John said.
“It’s about the patient. They have busy lives. They have things to do. They shouldn’t have to come in here and wait for two hours. We try to make it more adaptable and focus on the patient,” he said.
John and Erica, a physician assistant, are both graduates of Stuart High School. They got married and lived in Omaha and were happy to move back to their hometown shortly after the 9/11 attacks in 2001.
Their care shows. One of their patients said she has known the couple many years, and the residents in the communities feel fortunate to have them.
“They make house calls, do telemedicine, extended hours and all while raising five children. They are amazing, and our communities are blessed to have them. The hours that they put into their job are unbelievable, but Dr. Tubbs once told me, ‘That is because we love our job,’ ” the patient said.
John said he and his wife have appreciated the ability to go back to their hometown, taking care of the people they knew growing up.
That and sometimes getting to watch athletic contests and recognizing some of the players as babies John delivered is rewarding.
John graduated from Wayne State College with a degree in chemistry. After college, he worked as a chemist in Omaha and then went to Ross University School of Medicine.
Next, John completed his residency at Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha and got married to Erica. He worked as a physician in Omaha for a while before deciding to return back to North Central Nebraska.
“When I was growing up, rural family doctors were a different type of creature,” John said. “We do things that other doctors don’t have an opportunity to do.”
Tubbs said he gets to treat a range of conditions from delivering babies by cesarean section to performing a colonoscopy to working in the emergency room.
Erica, who also graduated from Stuart High School, received a biology degree from Briar Cliff University and graduated from the Nebraska College of Medicine as a physician assistant.
Originally, John came back to work at West Holt Memorial Hospital in Atkinson. After about two years, the couple decided to open their own clinic in 2007.
“We opened three clinics in three months,” he said. “We opened a clinic in Bassett, opened a clinic in Stuart and then opened a clinic in Atkinson.”
The Atkinson clinic, for example, was converted from a church. “We always felt that was a good omen,” Erica said, with a laugh.
Erica had practiced at the Stuart clinic through West Holt Memorial Hospital, but they transitioned it so the couple could buy it.
“We have about a 120-mile radius on patients from which we draw,” John said. “We have patients from Cody and Winner, (South Dakota) and Thedford and all over. It is a big area, but it is great because we can do the most good that way.”
The couple said they have seen patients in their clinics, at the hospitals, at their homes, in their cars, in the gym, at the grocery store, at church, about any place.
“It’s like the car mechanic,” Erica said. “They get questioned, too. We have to be careful because we want to show the best side of ourselves in public. We have to make sure we take their private information very seriously. It is important for us to keep that information private.”
The couple are trying to reduce the home visits but understand that sometimes people can’t get out of their homes. Erica does more of those visits because John is often on call with the emergency room.
“We can communicate with him (John),” she said. “He is always available to give advice. And with some of the COVID cases, there were a few cases where I went in first because I had it before he did. We got them the help they needed and out of the house, and he was my ears on the phone so we could do what we needed to do and he guided me right.”
John and Erica said they want to remind people of the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine. They encourage people to get the vaccine the first opportunity they can.
“The first 3 million people to get it (the vaccine) are doctors and nurses,” he said. “I know there are a lot of rumors, but if it had the bad side effects, we wouldn’t have.”
Along with John and Erica, others who work at the clinic include Tara Swanson, a family nurse practitioner at Bassett; Jeanne Laible, a physician assistant at Atkinson; and Amelia McCumber, another physician assistant at Atkinson, with plans to hire another physician in the future. Erica also works three days a week at the clinic in Stuart and is a certified diabetic educator and works on the staff and business side.
“She works all the time,” John said.
John said their nurses — as well as coders and billers and people who clean — are all part of a dedicated effort. John recently received a national award for clinical excellence known as the Summit Award for Excellence in Care.
“It is given to two doctors in the state every year,” John said. “It has my name on it, but it is because of the dedication of the people in these clinics who have earned it. It should have the clinic’s name on it because they are the ones who are serving these people. That’s what it is about.”
And when he first came to Stuart, John said he relied on Dr. Robert Randall, who served as a mentor and helped to keep West Holt Hospital going during the tough times.
“He is as much of a veterinarian as he is a doctor,” John said.
John and Erica have five children who all go to school in Stuart. They range in age from kindergarten to a junior in high school: Abigail, a junior; Chiana, a junior; Hunter, an eighth grader; Kyra, a fifth grader; and Emma, a kindergartner.
The oldest three children’s activities include competing for the Stuart FFA, which has one of the top chapters in the region, along with athletics and other extracurriculars.
John said activities were one of the biggest draws about returning to Stuart, where students can compete in three sports, study hard and be on the speech team or perform in the school play.
At times, raising five kids and working full time has been a challenge. There was a time when John didn’t get a day off for two years.
“We had to figure out how to balance things because we both couldn’t be doing calls,” Erica said. “He agreed to do the calls, which frees me up to do the running and hands on like staying up with the kids.”
The couple said they enjoy life in a rural area and are surprised more people are not taking advantage of it.
“We want to encourage people to come out here,” John said. “We want to have people look around and see they can have a pretty decent life. We want to showcase our towns. We like to showcase Stuart, Atkinson and Bassett and tell people to come out here.”
“The slower pace is wonderful,” Erica said. “And we enjoy what we do.”