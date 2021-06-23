MADISON — If all the funds could be secured, an enhanced transportation system could be operating around the county as early as January to July 2022.
Details of the proposal that would provide enhanced bus and shuttle type service within a 30-mile radius of Norfolk were shared Tuesday with the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
Steve Rames, president of the Norfolk Public Transportation Board, along with several board members and representatives of some of the communities in Madison County, discussed the idea.
Rames, who also is Norfolk’s city engineer, said a building to house the system would need to be built, which would be located in Norfolk. A fleet that could include up to seven buses would be part of it.
An estimate is the building would cost about $6.5 million. Kearney built a similar system in 2013, with it designed by Wilkins Architecture Design Planning. The firm also has done projects around Norfolk and would build the system in Norfolk, he said.
Rames said these systems are built not only for the present need, but about 40 years into the future.
Madison County’s contribution would be $1 million toward the project’s start-up cost and two years of operational costs. That would equate to $750,000 of start-up costs and $125,000 as the county’s contribution for each of the first two years of operational costs.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners took no action on the request Tuesday.
The City of Norfolk also will be asked to contribute a higher amount, Rames said. Local funds are needed to seek grant dollars, he said.
In general with these types of systems, the start-up costs typically are covered with 57% federal funds and 17% state, and the local match equaling the state match, Rames said. Fares and fees generally cover the rest of the cost, he said.
The reasons people need public transportation are varied and include:
— People age out of driving and don’t have a license.
— People lose their license.
— People don’t own transportation.
Rames said with federal funding becoming available, “there probably will be some one-time dollars to plug in to get that brick and mortar up and out of the ground.”
It is estimated that the new system would create nine full-time jobs and several part-time jobs.
Historically, Norfolk Area Transit provided about 25,000 rides a year, which equals about 83 rides a day on average. It serves mostly senior citizens and people with disabilities.
Ridership increased significantly from 2017 to 2021. Daily rides in 2017 were about 83 and are now up over 200.
Rames said rides are scheduled at least 24 hours in advance. On demand is same-day service, which isn’t offered but likely would be with the new system.
Transportation rides have increased from about a 3-mile area round Norfolk to a 30-mile area around Norfolk a few years ago.
“Probably the largest piece of that has been Medicaid. We are a Medicaid service provider,” Rames said.
About one-third of the riders are youths.
“That’s important because as youth get used to riding mass transit — whether it is in our community or another community — as they grow up and become adults, they are going to be more comfortable using mass transit.”
The agency also is changing its name from Norfolk Public Transportation to North Fork Area Transit to be more reflective of its reach beyond Norfolk.
“With all the conversation around the North Fork and the Elkhorn River and the North Fork coming through this area, we kind of grabbed onto that as being more regional representation,” Rames said.
In looking at Madison County and the regional needs for transportation, the needs that come up most are grocery, pharmacy and medical, he said.
Corinne Donahue, a senior transportation planner at Olsson Associates in Omaha, also provided information on North Fork Area Transit.
The state did a study five years ago for 15 counties in the northeast region of Nebraska, including Madison County, looking at transportation.
Donahue said for those around the region who don’t have a car, transportation is a major issue. While Norfolk has the biggest request for service, there also are requests to go to Madison because of all the services there, including the courthouse, Donahue said.
Donahue also showed a video that the Nebraska Department of Transportation put together on the needs of transportation in the county.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt asked if this system would compete with the Ponca Express, which also provides transportation.
Rames said the Ponca Express has been involved in the conversations and serves about a 200-mile radius. There is some overlap with service, but both agencies are trying to coordinate services, he said.
Over the years, the transportation costs have decreased. At one time, the Norfolk Public Transportation cost was about $17 a ride, but then new software was purchased and drivers were optimized to follow the routes the software figures out.
That has made best use of the routes with fewer buses in use, bringing the cost of rides down to $8.10 per ride.
Both the Ponca Express and Norfolk Public Transportation charge $10 for a one-way trip now around the region. Senior citizens pay half the charge. And in Norfolk, the rate has been lowered from $2.50 to $2.
The rates for the new system have yet to be established but would depend on funds raised, routes and other factors.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Todd Volk, sheriff; Joe Smith, county attorney, at least six other county officials, about 25 from the public and three reporters.
Meeting lasted: Three hours.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Approved Maurer Family Farms, lot split at 54066 839th Road, Meadow Grove.
— Reappointed Larry Dittberner to serve as member of the Madison County Veteran Service Committee for a five-year term from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2026.
— Authorized the county board chairman to execute an engagement letter with Morrow, Davies & Toelle P.C. for audit services for the fiscal year ending June 30.
— Received the annual report of Madison County Library Association.
— Listened to a proposal for purchase of new telephone system for District 7 Probation Office.
— Discussed a claim submitted by Madison County Historical Society.
— Discussed salaries of appointed officials for 2021-22 fiscal year, which generally are expected to increase about 2% to 3%.
— Reviewed office budgets and fund balances. All offices appear to be under budget as the fiscal year ends.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.
— In the afternoon, met as board of equalization to hear property tax protests.