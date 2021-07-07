County fair keeps cool opening day with rain, slack rodeo

The Madison County Fair kicked off on Tuesday with a no-cost slack rodeo punctuating a day of setups and load-ins. Fairgoers took to the stands to see participants from across Nebraska and the Midwest try their hand at classic rodeo events.
The slack category allows those who couldn’t otherwise compete because of entry limits show off their skills and try their hand at competition.
“We’ll do what’s called slack, which is just there’s so many entries, and some of the events that they don’t fit,” said Randy Ritterbush, Madison County fair board president. “Rodeo association rules only allow so many entries per event. Those are full, so they still want to come to our rodeo. We offer them the opportunity to come on a different evening.”
The crowd showed up just the same for the only free-admission rodeo event in the fair’s multi-day rodeo lineup.
Riders competed in a range of events, benefiting from the rain that fell in the late afternoon. The rain created perfect conditions for an evening of informal enjoyment of one of the most intense pastimes in the Midwest.
“We need a certain tackiness in the dirt of the rodeo arena,” Ritterbush said. “We absolutely don’t want it dry. It’s too much dust for the crowd, the horse, the bulls, the competitors. So we want it tacky, and we want the dust settled out here.”
The thunderclouds that produced the showers did more than just settle the dust. Artificial shade posts soaked through outside of a pavilion for eating food, creating puddles on the ground for the first time in a while. Had the rain not come, the rodeo would have had to rely on a water truck to maintain the ground.
“We didn’t get enough,” Ritterbush said. “We would have taken at least a quarter of an inch.”
Farmers outside the fair office concurred. The lack of water has proven a challenge in a scorching hot summer. Tuesday afternoon’s rain offered a brief respite from the wet heat that permeated the day. The rain returned in the evening just in time for the conclusion of the slack rodeo and the beginning of the dance underneath a pavilion on the far end of the campgrounds.
The rodeo featured a new announcer, Jared Slagle, after longtime host Greg McGreer retired after a 38-year tenure in the job.
With the rest of the fair now underway, Slagle will continue to handle announcing responsibilities for the rodeo events Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Other attractions at the fair throughout the week will include glass blowing, caricature drawing and the Heart of America Shows carnival in addition to livestock showing and — new to the fair this year — an ATV rodeo.
The ATV rodeo will feature three events: ATV balloon bashing, ATV barrel racing and an ATV slalom. The first two events will utilize wiffle ball bats to pop balloons, the former attached to competing ATVs and the latter attached to barrels.
The event takes inspiration from a similar offering at the Thurston County Fair.
“Thurston County had something like it last year,” said Russell Dusel, a fair board member. “We just went on YouTube and started watching ATV rodeos and stuff like that. We just picked out a couple events that seemed fun, and we’ve tried them down here and had a lot of fun.”
Competitors pay to enter the ATV tournament, with the money contributing to a prize pool for participants.
“If it’s a hit — boom,” Dusel said, “we’ll keep her going.”
To keep the fair going, the board relies on volunteer help and community contributions.
“We spend several hours each week for about three weeks putting it together,” Ritterbush said. “You can’t believe the temporary pens we build and the extra lights that are strong. We couldn’t do this without our partners.”
Ritterbush encourages people to give the “Best Week in July” a try.
“If people have never come to the county fair, they should come one time,” Ritterbush said. “There’s no gate admission; there’s no parking fees. Take an hour or two out of your day or your evening, drive over to Madison and just walk through the grounds.”
The county fair will continue through Sunday, July 11. Tickets for events, including the Head East and REO Speedwagon concert and the evening rodeos, may be purchased on etix.com, at the Madison County Fair ticket office one hour before a performance or over the phone at 402-454-2144.