Kathy Steinkamp doesn’t like being in the spotlight.
It’s apparent as she stands in her shop surrounded by sequined prom dresses. It’s a stark contrast to her gray zip-up and black pants.
“I'm not a very frilly person myself,” Steinkamp said. “And there have been a few times in my life that I've dressed up and really enjoyed it. But I'm just not a person to do that all the time.”
Steinkamp was an Advanced Placement government teacher and theater technical director at Norfolk High School before she opened up her costume shop, In the Spotlight.
“I don't want to be on stage, I really like supporting the characters,” Steinkamp said. “I think that the people who are techies bring the characters to life. They give them the space to live in. They give them their wardrobe.”
Now, Steinkamp dresses a new type of character: Teenage girls.
“I realized that it was just a gift I could give back,” Steinkamp said. “People seem to want to give me dresses, and I seem to be able to put them in order.”
Steinkamp opened Sparkle and Shine a year and a half ago after realizing some girls weren’t going to prom because they couldn’t afford dresses. After teaching at Norfolk High School, some students had gifted her leftover dresses from a school project.
“Those dresses sat in my basement, and nobody really wanted them,” Steinkamp said. “But I kept hearing girls at school say that they really couldn't go to prom, they couldn't afford a dress. Sometimes they (said) it's not that big of a deal. We don't want to go to that anyway. But you can really tell that they did want to go. And so I started to do this just as a service for girls.”
Now, Steinkamp gives girls prom dresses for free that they get to keep forever.
“As I was taking those dresses around and seeing the girls, and talking to them … I'd see their faces light up when they find a dress that fit and something that made them look beautiful,” Steinkamp said.
Steinkamp estimates that she’s donated a couple hundred prom dresses since she opened Sparkle and Shine. And yet the collection of dresses keeps growing..
“Because no matter how many I give away, people will bring in huge bags of dresses,” Steinkamp said.
The collection of dresses has grown so much that Steinkamp is moving Sparkle and Shine and In the Spotlight to a more spacious location in Pierce later this spring.
The shop is currently located at 314 S. Second St. in Pierce. Although it’s a relatively spacious place, dresses and costumes from all eras are packed into tight spaces.
According to Steinkamp, the new location will be two blocks away and will add another 1,000 square feet.
“I always say that it is like the biggest dress-up closet ever,” Steinkamp said.