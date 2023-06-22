Next year will see exciting changes for the Cornhusker Auto Group.
During Tuesday night’s meeting, the Norfolk City Council approved Resolution No. 2023-29 for the redevelopment of the old OfficeMax building on Highway 275 into a new location for Cornhusker Nissan. The dealership is now located on East Norfolk Avenue.
City finance director Randy Gates provided an overview of the development project. The application was submitted in February and reviewed by the economic development subcommittee in March. The economic development subcommittee voted unanimously to move forward and accept this development plan for the new project, Gates said.
Gates said that following approval by the Norfolk Community Development Agency and the Norfolk Planning Commission, the project had been referred to council for final approval in May.
The dealership is one of the only of its kind in Northeast Nebraska and has been recognized as one of the most successful Nissan dealerships in the Midwest.
“Our Nissan store is one of the only ones in this part of the country that is a seven-time Award of Excellence dealer, which is really tough to accomplish,” said Cornhusker owner and president Al Rajaee. “We sell more new Nissans in our community than they do in bigger towns like Sioux City.”
In addition to serving all of Northeast Nebraska, Rajaee said he’s had customers come from as far away as California simply because of the extensive inventory that his dealership offers.
On Wednesday, Rajaee explained the need for the new location.
“Our sales with the Nissan store in the last seven years have tripled to the point that our growth has become unsustainable at our current location,” he said.
The growth of the dealership and advancements in the auto industry also have created a critical need for more service capabilities. Rajaee said Nissan approached him over a year ago about the need to grow his current location and expand service offerings. Since then, he and his wife, Julie, have been working diligently to expand the operation.
“We started this process about a year and a half ago when we acquired the OfficeMax building for a potential new Nissan store,” Rajaee said. “Nissan came to us and said, ‘OK, let’s do this.’ ”
Rajaee said the project would include major renovations to the existing 20,000-square-foot building, including the addition of about 12,000 square feet of space, which will allow for a larger showroom and the expansion to 18 service bays. The current Nissan location can accommodate eight service bays.
The building, located on Krenzien Drive, has been sitting vacant since OfficeMax closed its store and vacated the space last year.
During Tuesday’s council meeting, members questioned Rajaee about the economic impact of the expanded dealership.
“We have 13 employees at our current location, but when our new location is complete, we anticipate having 35 to 40 employees on staff,” Rajaee said.
Employee growth, however, is not the only benefit to the community, Rajaee said.
“We have people come from Grand Island and other cities around this part of the state to buy a Nissan here, and when those people visit our community, they visit other businesses and spend their money here.”
With council approval, Cornhusker will be eligible for tax increment funding (TIF) credits, which means that while property taxes will be paid on the new location, tax rates will not increase for a number of years to help offset the costs of the renovation and opening the new location.
Gates said the total project costs for the new dealership, including rehabilitation and renovation, would exceed $6 million. The TIF credits will provide Cornhusker with an additional $417,000 to be used for renovation and technology costs.
While there has been some pushback among citizens about the use of TIF credits on many development projects, the Norfolk council has consistently voted to authorize such credits as an incentive to developers for growth in the community.
“What we see in the industry today is that dealerships like ours are either growing, or they are dying,” Rajaee said. “The industry today is moving faster than anyone can keep up. By 2030, 60% of the cars on the road will be electric.”
In response to those industry changes, the new Nissan location also will feature two electric vehicle charging stations, and Cornhusker will be able to expand services for electric vehicles.
For Rajaee and his family, though, this new dealership is about more than just additional sales. His family’s vision has always been on building businesses that are a benefit to the community as a whole.
“This is a legacy project for Julie and me. This is a family business for us; our oldest son and our daughter work in the dealership,” Rajaee said. “We have always believed in keeping our business local, and we believe that as we grow, it creates opportunities for other business in the community. It’s good for all of us.
In addition to Cornhusker Nissan, the auto group owns Cornhusker Chrysler, Courtesy Ford and one pre-owned car location in Norfolk. Plans are for the development to take place within the next nine months, with a projected completion date in the spring of 2024.