The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education was sharply divided at Monday night’s meeting over approving the contract of Jason Settles for the 2023-24 high school principal position, which passed 4-2, with board members Teri Bauer and Cindy Booth voting against.
The central conflict of the evening was the question of whether school board members should have been allowed to participate in the interviewing process for the open 2023-24 high school principal position.
The interview process was laid out by superintendent Jami Jo Thompson and involved 14 steps. Thompson said that in the course of the interview process, she surveyed all interview team members, interviewed applicants, conducted background and reference checks, developed an interview team of administrators, activity directors, parents, current students and staff members and allowed them to have input on questions, among other steps.
An additional concern was raised regarding the placement of Settles’ contract approval on the consent agenda. The board later voted to make Settles’ contract approval its own item of consideration.
Kay Francavilla stated in public comment that approving Settles’ contract as part of the consent agenda would constitute a “travesty of justice,” adding that “we the people expect transparency from the school administration” and for the administrators to acknowledge that they “work for the school board and the public, not the other way around.”
Martha Thompson, an NPS teacher, argued the other side, saying that any changes to policy must be considered before decisions like that of approving Settles’ contract, stating that doing otherwise “creates an atmosphere of distrust and chaos” and would set a precedent that existing policy cannot be relied upon.
Seven members of the public weighed in, with two speaking against Settles’ contract approval and five in favor.
A lack of transparency was a frequent statement made in public comments against the approval, as well as from within the school board itself.
Booth said that “as board members, we were completely shut out of this process, even though we asked if we could be part of it.”
“I think there was no transparency,” Booth added. “To be clear, I have nothing against Mr. Settles. … I am against the process that was used that did not give the board of education, who represents our taxpayers and parents, the right to be involved.”
Board president Sandy Wolfe responded to the allegations of a lack of transparency by stating that “this process has been in place in our policy for years and years and years. … You don’t just change a policy at a school board meeting because the outcome isn’t what you want. … It’s right here in our policy.”
Bauer proposed a motion to postpone the vote, drawing audible groans from other board members and opposition from board member Beth Shashikant.
“I don’t think we can keep pushing these decisions down the road. Things need to happen. We’re facing the end of the school year … we need somebody in charge at the senior high. We pushed the bus decision down the road, and the girls soccer team got stuck in Central City this evening,” Shashikant said. “We cannot keep kicking these decisions down the road. I am against postponing.”
According to Bill Robinson, associate superintendent, in a phone call with the Daily News Tuesday morning, a bus carrying the girls soccer team was forced to pull over in Central City on Monday night as a result of safety concerns regarding its bus. A new bus was chartered for the team after approximately a half-hour, and the start time for the soccer game was delayed.
The school board postponed a vote on choosing a transportation agreement at its March 13 meeting after Booth abstained from a vote and asked to “be able to physically see” the proposed bus to help make her decision. She had missed a previous opportunity to view the bus.
“With all due respect, I think postponing this decision would be a terrible idea,” Thompson said at a later point in the meeting. “We are in the middle of April, the hiring season is almost over. We will not find another applicant at this point. We are either going with the person in front of us, or I will have to appoint someone, because we will not find anybody else.”
According to the superintendent, the interview process did not deviate from standard in not including board members.
“We have never had school board members be a part of the panel,” Thompson stated, adding that the Nebraska Association of School Boards considers it inappropriate for school board members to be a part of the interviewing process for staff.
“Four of you were at that training this summer and heard that firsthand from the Nebraska Association of School Boards,” Thompson said.
Earlier in the meeting, Wolfe noted that it could create issues to have the school board weigh in on the hiring of staff members, because the school board is supposed to be “judge and jury” in situations such as teacher disciplinary hearings.
The school board recently served in that capacity during the decision to terminate the employment contract of longtime NPS teacher Anthony Brown.
In regard to Settles’ hiring, Thompson said she has the authority to appoint a person to fill the position without an interview process but intentionally chose to “involve teachers and students and parents and community members.”
“I followed all the board policies,” Thompson said. “If you don’t like the policies, go through the process to change them.”
Bauer suggested Thompson intended to hire Settles “the whole time but just went through the process for the public side of it.”
Thompson denied that, saying that though she was aware Settles was a strong candidate, there were two qualified candidates until the end of the process, at which point the other candidate withdrew from consideration.
Board member Lindsay Dixon agreed that it was important to follow policy but said what concerned her was that “until we started raising a ruckus, that’s when questions started getting answered. I know we asked, like, who’s involved, and we finally get it when we start really raising a ruckus.”
“I have answered all of your questions all of the way through,” Thompson replied.
Dixon said she thought there was a policy issue that needed to be fixed, to which board member Brenda Carhart stated that the policy could not be fixed at that moment.
“We need a principal next year,” Carhart said.
“I understand that,” Dixon said.
“So, by voting no, what are you going to accomplish?” Carhart asked.
“I never said I was voting no, you’re assuming,” Dixon said.
Settles’ contract was approved 4-2, with members Booth and Bauer voting against.
Wolfe thanked all the attendees for coming out to the meeting and getting involved, adding that it was important to hear both sides.
The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Monday at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave. A study session took place before the meeting.
The meeting lasted 1 hour and 51 minutes.
All board members were present. Others in attendance: Two from the media, several district administrators and staff and a significant number of the public.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— A hearing on student fees was held.
— Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson gave a brief report on recent developments in the U.S. Supreme Court and U.S. Department of Education regarding transgender students.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved the consent agenda, minus consideration of appointment of Jason Settles as Norfolk High School principal. 6-0
— Approved Jason Settles 4-2, with Cindy Booth and Teri Bauer voting against.
— Approved student fees for 2023-24, 6-0.
— Approved the 2023 strategic action plan for safety, 6-0.
— Approved the resignations of Katrina Murdock, Kaitlyn Young and Jaci Kumm pending the hiring of suitable replacements, 6-0.
— Approved the 2023-24 activity transportation strategy, 6-0.
— Approved the first reading of board policies 7000-7052 related to major construction, 6-0.
CLOSED SESSIONS: There were no closed sessions.
PUBLIC INPUT: The board heard comments from seven members of the public, all of which concerned the motion to approve the contract of Jason Settles for the 2023-24 school year.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The second monthly meeting of the board of education has been scheduled for noon on Thursday, April 27. The next regular meeting of the board of education will be Monday, May 8. The study session will begin at 5:30 p.m. The regular business meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.