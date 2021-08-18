The cost of, reason behind and need for the proposed new annexation were discussed at Tuesday morning’s Norfolk Planning Commission meeting.
The proposed annexation would include multiple different sections of land found in every direction around city limits. The planning commission held a public hearing and vote to decide if the annexations followed the city’s strategic plan. Many residents and property owners of the areas slated to be annexed took the opportunity to express their concerns and frustrations, though.
“I guess I have some issues with what are taxes are going to do, especially, and what the services are that we’re supposed to get for the increase in taxes,” said Pete Becker.
Steve Rames, the city engineer, said taxes would go up $255 for property valued at $100,000.
Residents also expressed concerns that connecting to sewer or paving streets would make living in the areas unaffordable.
“There’s absolutely no way that I could keep my house,” said David Lux. “These are people’s lives. These are people who live here, these are my neighbors.”
Planning commission chairman Dan Spray said he understood the concerns, but he said the impact may be less than expected.
“It’s not like day one you’re going to get a bill and be forced on to city water and sewer,” he said. “Same with streets.”
Members of the public also voiced the concern that the purpose of the annexations were to bring more tax revenue into the city.
“What is the justification for annexing this area? Are you just collecting more land so you can collect more taxes? And where will that tax money go and how will it be spent? asked Julie Thompson.
Loren Kment said the city was valuing money over people.
“I beg you to vote against this plan. It’s time for Americans to wake up and understand what is going on,” he said. “I know money is more important than people to a lot of people. People are way more important than money.”
Rames said part of the reason for the annexations was the need to connect new developments with the city, so it can provide services for those areas.
Under state law, cities can annex only land that borders the city, Rames said.
“The City of Norfolk is about 25,000 people. Those 25,000 people, they pay the city tax to make this city viable. They turn on the street lights, they create economic development opportunities for businesses,” Rames said. “If we don’t incorporate and grow as a community as we continue to grow and develop, we’re never going to grow.”
At this point, Rames was interrupted by boos from the public and people shouting over him.
“Please, please, this whole conversation of revenue picking, that wasn’t the process that goes on here,” he said. “This is a study based on state statutes of when properties need to become part of a community.”
Rames was interrupted again.
“Let’s just call this out for what it is: It’s a land grab by the city and it’s going to raise everybody’s prices and taxes and whatever, and force everybody to sell their home,” Thompson said.
The commissioners themselves expressed support for the annexation.
“As a person who’s only lived in the community for about 2½ years now, I moved from Lincoln to Norfolk. I am excited about Norfolk,” said commissioner Melissa Figueroa. “I have fallen in love with Norfolk, I truly have. Part of the reason I’ve fallen in love with Norfolk is because it is growing in the way that it is. There are growing pains, but I do believe this is part of the process.”
Spray said the Norfolk community includes those who live outside of city limits, and what affects the city also has an impact on the whole community.
“We grow and shrink as a community, like it or not. Everybody can pin it back on what the city does, but that’s not true,” Spray said. “We, as a community, grow. And we grow or we shrink. Like it or not, we’re in the same boat.”
Commissioner Dirk Waite said the annexations are needed for Norfolk to grow, something he looks forward to.
“I’m not a huge fan of stagnancy. I’m looking forward to the next 40 years. I want to see my family grow up here and Norfolk meet its full potential,” he said. “It’s progress. I think that’s something Norfolk has done a good job of.”
The commission voted unanimously to recommend the annexation.
Members of the public can have their questions answered and voice their concerns at a meeting from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the library, where city staff will be available to answer questions. The next, and last, public hearing will be at a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7. At the meeting the council also will vote on annexations. If passed, it will have to voted on at two further meetings.
An estimated 100 people showed up for the annexation discussion on Tuesday.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information about the proposed annexations, go to https://bit.ly/3gd34XD.
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Dan Spray, Kyle Deets, Melissa Figueroa, Brandon Franklin, Dirk Waite, Mary Hammond, Martin Griffith and Jacob Thone.
Commission member absent: Matt Gilmore
Meeting lasted: 1 hour and 45 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, four; media representatives, three; and about 100 from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Recommended proposed annexation areas.
— Recommended of the 2022-31 capital improvement plan, including the 2021-26 one- and six-year street improvement plan.