Flash back two decades. University of Nebraska athletics was in pretty good shape.
Husker volleyball was entering the 2001 season fresh off a 34-0 season in which it defeated Wisconsin for the national championship in John Cook’s first season at the school.
After falling behind 2-1 in the title match, Nebraska breezed to a 15-2 win in the fourth game to force a rally-scoring fifth game for the national title.
Following a semifinal win that year against Hawaii, the Huskers broke the school record for consecutive victories in the modern era of five-game matches.
Football was knee deep in preparation for a 2001 season after a 10-2 campaign in 2000 that saw the Huskers prevail over Northwestern in the Alamo Bowl. It wasn’t what Husker fans had grown accustomed to in the 1990s, but all things considered, a season-ending No. 8 ranking in the AP poll wasn’t something to be ashamed of.
Nebraska fell to Miami (Florida) in the BCS national championship game at the end of the 2001 season.
In baseball, Dave Van Horn had just led his team to a 50-16 season that ended with the school’s first-ever trip to the College World Series. It was a bitter end to a season in which the scarlet and cream had won both the Big 12 regular season and tournament titles.
Women’s soccer, albeit not the most popular sport among Husker Nation, was about to begin a 17-5-1 campaign in which a John Walker-led squad didn’t see its season end until the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 against Portland, a national semifinalist that year.
Oh, and wrestling was coming off an eighth-place finish at the NCAA Championships.
Were things perfect in the sports world in Lincoln at the time? No, they rarely, if ever, are perfect for any school.
In fact, Nebraska basketball was in the middle of a stretch in which the team finished with a record below .500 in four consecutive seasons. Women’s basketball was in a similar scenario.
Both the men’s and women’s golf teams weren’t competitive.
But it could have been a lot worse for Husker fans. Like, per se, the way things are today.
There’s the elephant in the room — Nebraska football. The Huskers haven’t produced a winning season since 2016, when Mike Riley led the program to a 9-4 record in his second season.
That 9-4 season was followed by a 4-8 year in 2017, which sent Riley packing.
Since replacing Riley, former Husker quarterback and Nebraska native Scott Frost has compiled an 11-21 record in his first three seasons at the helm of Husker football.
The question of whether Frost can return Nebraska football to the heights of his playing days remains unanswered. While many remain optimistic in Frost’s ability to reboot the program, frustration has prevailed among Husker Nation for the better part of the past two decades.
Husker basketball also finds itself in rebuild mode. Nebraska has a combined 14-45 record over the past two seasons under Fred Hoiberg.
Nebraska fans aren’t the most patient, but fans understandably demand more for the unwavering loyalty they’ve shown amid athletic struggles.
There are some diamonds in the rough, though.
For now, Husker volleyball remains the pride of Husker athletics and a blue blood of college volleyball. Cook has won three titles since his first in 2000, and there aren’t any signs of the program faltering; Cook landed the top recruiting class in the country for 2021, including the No. 1 and 2 high school recruits in the nation.
In addition, Husker baseball has found its lingo under Will Bolt. The Huskers finished 2021 as Big Ten champions and pushed No. 1 Arkansas to the limit before falling to the Razorbacks in the NCAA regionals.
So, point being, it’s not all bad for Husker Nation, but it’s also not 2001. There’s a balance between reminiscing about the school’s storied history and realizing that success across the board seems like way too long ago.
There’s reason for optimism, and, perhaps another 20 years from now, the assessment of Nebraska athletics will be much different.