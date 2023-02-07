Community offers feedback on River Point District

City officials have shared the results of a recent downtown management plan survey aimed at gathering local and regional input on growth, economy and environment in the River Point District in downtown Norfolk.
More than 700 citizens participated in the survey, conducted between Oct. 3 and Nov. 17 of last year, that was geared toward community priorities for the downtown area. Survey results indicate that a significant number of Norfolkans visit downtown on a weekly basis for dining, entertainment and shopping, and that the community is supportive of continued development there.
Mayor Josh Moenning addressed the recent growth in the downtown area.
“In downtown Norfolk, private investments plus public improvements have equaled dynamic growth, new life and vibrancy. Little things become big things: Murals, sculptures, sidewalk cafes, median crossings, traffic calming measures, landscaping and beautification all help contribute to an environment where people want to congregate, socialize, shop, seek entertainment and spend money.”
The survey was conducted by Progressive Urban Management Associates (PUMA), out of Denver. According to city officials, “PUMA is a national leader in helping communities and organizations create and sustain thriving places and is assisting in gathering information and implementing the plan.”
When participants were asked what comes to mind when considering downtown Norfolk, some of the most popular responses were “... growing, improved, fun, family friendly, entertaining ...”
Respondents said areas of needed improvement in the downtown district included parking, lighting and enhancement of the side streets, as well as the potential addition of a public restroom facility.
City officials said other survey responses indicate that Norfolkans are interested in the continued development of vacant storefronts downtown and that there should be more events in downtown that are open and welcoming to the public. Respondents also appreciated that the downtown area is kept clean and that it is a safe environment for the whole family.
A breakdown of survey results shows that 89% of respondents live in the 68701 ZIP code and that 58% live outside downtown Norfolk but visit there regularly. Also, 59% of those who participated were within the 25 - 49 age bracket. Additionally, 48% of those surveyed said they would consider living in downtown, given the appropriate housing options. Sixty-three percent of respondents were female.
The survey results come as the Nebraska Legislature considers Legislative Bill 150, during this session, which would amend the state’s Liquor Control Act to allow municipal entertainment districts, such as in downtown Norfolk, to allow patrons within a designated “common” area to purchase alcoholic beverages at one establishment and then move with the open alcohol container to another establishment, as long as both establishments are within the common area and are licensed to sell alcohol.
Although not confirmed by city officials, there has been considerable speculation in the community that should LB 150 pass, a common area would be established in Norfolk’s entertainment district.
Moenning said the survey results are a clear indicator for future growth.
“The results of the survey are clear — downtown Norfolk is an ever growing and improving destination. Survey results will help prioritize efforts in areas of parking management, improved lighting and increased housing options.”
Survey results may be found on the City of Norfolk website under the Downtown Norfolk Management Plan or by clicking here.