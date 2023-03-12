LAUREL — The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School District in southern Cedar County is excited with the progress of its $25 million school bond project, which was started with demolition in May 2022.
The proposed bond vote in 2021 needed two attempts to get a vote of approval from district patrons, but the approval was close — by only vote. A recount showed the same results.
The bond study began in 2018 and called for the demolition of a 1922 building and renovation of current student facilities along with new construction for high school facilities.
Hausmann Construction of Norfolk is the contractor and has been involved with the development of the facility and design since the beginning.
The total construction area will be the renovation of 25,550 square feet of current elementary classrooms and new construction of 51,550 square feet. It does not increase square footage of district facilities because they are simply replacing a two-story 1922 building and other small add-on metal sheds used as classrooms.
“The district started with one two-story building and then added on and added on and added on,” said superintendent Jeremy Christiansen.
The LCC plant included the 1922 building and additions and renovations in 1957, 1965, 1978, 1996 and 1999. The current project will try to reduce the spread of several small buildings, which proved to be difficult to supervise and keep secure.
While laughing at the current situation, Christiansen went on to explain the displacement issues the high school students had during the construction period. Pods on the north side of the school grounds, the modified Laurel City Auditorium and the newly constructed Laurel Fire Hall all have been used for classes.
It was clearly a community project.
Christiansen said Hausmann Construction helped the district work through these type of obstacles and challenges, being on-site every day. Construction supervisor Scott Johnson works for the company and lives in Pierce. Hiring subcontractors locally kept the project moving smoothly.
“We were very pleased with Hausmann working alongside us, every step of the way, really knowing the project,” Christiansen said. “There were issues along the way which caused us and the contractors to say, ‘Never saw that before.’ ”
The project includes all new high school classrooms with an eye to future learning needs. There will be new science labs, state-of-the-art career and technical education facilities in the areas of agriculture, industrial technology, family and consumer science and business. Also included in the project are a new cafeteria/concessions/commons area, multi-purpose/storm shelter and a community fitness center.
The construction company set a guaranteed maximum price and kept the subcontractors working continuously. Johnson described a large white board, which kept track of every stage of construction, adding sticky notes describing subcontractors’ progress so the process could be tracked.
“This project has showed us we can handle operations in the most challenging of situations,” said Christiansen with a laugh. “It also proved we can do anything for a year.”
Another aspect included in the project was the Building Infrastructure Modeling (BIM) program used by Hausmann.
Johnson said with this program, he could insert himself in a 3D model of the facility, checking walls and maybe moving them, changing design layout, color enhancement and furniture placement.
“It really keeps us on top of construction and makes changes easier for us to complete and implement,” Johnson said.
A special part of the project is the construction of a multi-purpose room/storm shelter constructed out of cement blocks with a four-foot solid cement ceiling. It is 84 feet by 56 feet, 22 feet high and will be used daily as a gym area with hoops for the elementary students and also as a recreation area for a Laurel youth group.
In the case of severe weather, it has a capacity of 800 and will be available for the students’ safety and also Laurel residents in the event of the need for safety during a community event at the school.
The new high school facility will be move-in ready at the start of school this fall. At that time, the elementary students will be placed in temporary classrooms like the high school students were while the renovation of the elementary area is completed.
Johnson said that phase would be finished by December 2023 or maybe before, and it will be a day for all of Laurel to celebrate.