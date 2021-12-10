Blackstreet Mortuary came to life on the stage at Johnny Carson Theatre on Thursday morning during the 2021 Nebraska State One-Act Championships.
The fictional mortuary was the setting for the state title-winning production presented by the Wausmond one-act cast. It was the second consecutive year the co-op between Wausa and Osmond high schools claimed top honors in Class C1.
“Our kids worked super hard, and it’s due to the work they put in every day,” director Brad Hoesing said after his troupe claimed the title. “These kids are in a lot of things — not just one-act. They’re in football and cross country and basketball, and they take the extra time beyond all that to put together something like that.”
Wausmond presented an original production called “And To Death We Shall Return (Reasons Not To Be A Mortician),” a comedy written by Sheila Hoesing, who also co-directed the play with her husband.
The story follows three brother morticians — played by Cole Story, Tyler Baue and Kaden Polt — who lament their career paths as the family business edges toward bankruptcy. The energy of the large cast of roughly 60 helped breathe life into the characters — many of whom already had shuffled off the mortal coil but nonetheless offered their own hilarious opinions about the brothers’ plight.
During one particular scene, a roar of laughter filled the audience as a couple arrived at the mortuary to pick out music for a loved one’s funeral and mistakenly were offered samples that included songs like The Bee-Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive.”
“She’s super talented,” Hoesing said of his wife and co-director’s script-writing ability. “She’s unbelievable.”
But the students who made up the cast and crew were the stars of Wausmond’s show, he said, especially the many seniors who participated in this year’s performance.
“I’m so happy for them that they left (one-act) feeling this, and I’m so excited for what the future holds.”
He added, “I was really happy, obviously, with the way it turned out, but I also think that our kids put up something there that was pretty magical.”
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST was the first team to perform as part of the Class C1 championship.
Director Steven Whitney — who is in his second year at the helm of the school’s play production team — said his students aimed for its best performance to date, a goal they’ve reached throughout the season.
“It’s tough to go first, even though we’re right in town,” Whitney said of the early-morning performance slot. “But I think just the excitement of state helped to get our energy going.”
Seniors Esther Molina and Micah Goedeken took on the lead roles in “Lady: Limited,” an original adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.” The adaptation was put together by Heather Whitney, the production’s assistant director and Steven’s wife.
Steven Whitney said classic stories — like those written by Shakespeare — are a challenge because they are so well-known and audience members already have an idea of what it should look like.
“So I think to bring it to life and obviously take a new spin on it — a different take — it was fun to do, but a lot work to still honor the original,” he said.
Whitney said he talked to the cast before the performance about the high quality of the shows they would see during Thursday morning’s championships, and he reminded them that comparing their performance to the other performances would be like comparing apples to oranges.
“We are doing our show, and our best is different from another show and another best,” he said.
Whitney added that the high caliber of Thursday morning’s productions made him glad he was not one of the judges.
In the end, Archbishop Bergan of Fremont took home the runner-up trophy with its production of “The Magic Within.” Bergan’s Grant Gibson nabbed the award for outstanding male performer.
Aquinas Catholic of David City placed third, followed by Gordon-Rushville, whose Ival Jones-Hazledine took home the award for outstanding female performer, and Ord, which was honored for its outstanding technical crew.
Lutheran High finished in sixth place. Whitney said the cast and crew were happy in the fact Thursday’s performance was the school’s first-ever production to make it to state championship.
“Our kids are taking it all in, and we’re taking it all in, and staying in the awe of the moment,” he said.
