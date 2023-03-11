The term 14er is pretty common in the Colorado mountain communities, but I figure most Nebraskans aren’t familiar with it.
Climbing a 14er — a mountain peak measuring above at least 14,000 feet — is a mighty accomplishment for any hiker. Although I probably don’t fit the bill of an accomplished hiker (or exercise guru), on one September day I achieved one of the ultimate goals. The mission was to hike Handies Peak, sitting at 14,048 feet.
Maybe it was ignorance, or maybe self-determination, but I wasn’t going to let some dirt path beat me.
Except it wasn’t exactly dirt that was the obstacle. It was the ragged rocks that hid in plain sight, making my feet ache for the next few weeks. It was as though I decided to step on Legos for six hours for the fun of it.
Let’s talk about air. There’s not much of it. As soon as I stepped foot out of my car, I was already out of breath. The hike didn’t make things better. Every time I met a hiker on my way who said hi. I had to take a deep breath just to speak.
It went something like this:
Hiker: “Hi, how are you?”
Me: “(deep breath) Not (deep breath) too (panting down) bad.”
How about the sights, were they pretty? I would say yes but for what cause? Exercise? The feeling of accomplishment? In my experience that day, they were overrated. I could have gotten the gist of it if someone explained it to me.
Now for the hike itself. The trail and mountain were quite deceitful. As soon as I got to what I thought was the final ascension, I saw the real peak was behind it and twice as long. How cruel.
The realization both confused and bewildered me. It would have been like if I was fooled that I couldn’t see Frankenstein’s monster behind a small child.
Eventually, after essentially crawling the last stretch up, I made it to the top. Seeing the beauty from up above would have made you believe, I thought it was all worth it. But you would be wrong. My only thought was “Great. Now I must climb all the way back.”
It wasn’t fun, either, but at least gravity helped push me down to the bottom. As I made my way to civilization, I messaged my friends and family that I hiked the son-of-a-gun known as Handies Peak.
I got a call from my dad, asking me about the venture. I couldn’t stop talking about how beautiful it was, and the different animals, flowers and mountains I saw along the way. My dad told me it sounds as though I experienced true euphoria.
I guess I did like the hike after all.