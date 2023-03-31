There has been a lot said about the lack of quality child care in Norfolk, but no one has done anything about it, said Norfolk business owner Tammy Day.
Such a solution could be creating a cooperative made up of local businesses to oversee multiple child centers, Day told business leaders Thursday at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce. The business members would commit to funding the operation gap in exchange for guaranteed child care slots for their employees, she said.
The co-op would be run by a single administrator with host site directors, said Day, co-owner of Daycos in Norfolk.
“Initially, we were going to look at it for ourselves (Daycos),” Day said of the origins of the co-op model. “... But then we looked (at the number of children missing quality child care), that’s not really feasible for us to tackle on our own. So (we decided) why don’t we don’t build a model that would allow us to have some of these outcomes for the entire community and the Northeast Nebraska area.”
The breakdown of the co-op model shown at the forum went as followed:
— Employers select as many child care slots as the company is interested in.
— Businesses commit to a guaranteed price per child that allows the co-op to break even based on anticipated annual costs.
— Employers decide if and how many slots they want to be subsidized for their employees.
— Multiple child centers having around 20 to 150 kids — housed under the co-op umbrella — are spread across Norfolk.
— Businesses become co-op members and provide child care benefits to their workers while increasing community capacity.
The lack of child care has affected many children and their parents. According to information provided at the forum, 433 children under the age of 6 are not enrolled in a private or public preschool program in Norfolk. Parents feel the pressure, as around 77% of them said it’s difficult finding local child care. Ninety percent of them noted availability as the biggest issue.
Day said such a gap comes down to child care employees leaving their positions because of low wages and lack of benefits. Current providers are also unable to charge enough in tuition to cover costs and increase wages. Those two issues lead to employee turnover and provider burnout.
Not having adequate daycare affects employees at the office. Workers are more productive when they know their kids are at a quality facility, Day said. In turn, employees are absent fewer days and turnover is less frequent, she added.
Day said she spent the last eight or nine months examining different existing child care models that could help Norfolk.
“(I) looked at what’s working and not working and meeting with people across the state and building connections around (the area) to see what would it look like for a midsize community like ours to have some available solution to really hit that number hard and start to chip away at it,” she said.
Day said although there are issues that could arise from creating a co-op model, she believes it’s the best solution for Norfolk going forward.
“Hopefully, if this works, it can be something that could be replicated in communities of similar sizes,” she said.