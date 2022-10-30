Norfolk is home to a number of civic and service organizations that offer any number of programs that enhance the quality of life in Norfolk. Among them is the Lions Club, the organization that, among other things, sponsors a community pancake feed in the spring, golf tournament in the summer and a parade in the fall.
Frank Tucker, a Lions Club member, recently sent the Daily News an account of the organization’s beginning written by the late C.J. Verges, a Norfolk physician who was a charter member of the organization. The account shares insight into life in Norfolk, the state and the world from just after World War I through World War II.
Following are excerpts of the report.
“One bright day in the month of May A.D. 1921, Webb Rice, Bill Wasson with a representative of Lions International called on me and asked if I would be interested in the organization of a Lions Club in Norfolk. ‘What’s a Lions Club?’ I asked.
“The sales talk began with the usual promoter’s pressure lingo. I listened as I was briefed on the principles, philosophy, functions and activities of Lionism, I became convinced that this would be a wholesome venture to enter into for the good or our community and country.
“Under the sponsorship of the Columbus Lions Club, we organized our Norfolk Lions Club on June 13, 1921. There were 31 charter members. We celebrated our charter night in September 1921. Karl Stefan and I served on the entertainment committee. Prohibition was in full swing, and we lived up to the law.
“Most of the members were young and full of pep and vigor. This was the postwar period of World War I, the Versailles Treaty in Paris had just been signed. Times were good, everybody was full of enthusiasm and there was money in abundance due to the war.
“Land sold for $2 to $4 an acre. Wheat was $3 a bushel. Corn $1.80 to $2 a bushel. Meat was 80 cents a pound.
“We met monthly at the YMCA. Our club went along famously for 2½ years. The postwar deflection period set in. 1927 and 1928 business began to pick up, but 1929 was a real banauzer. Property (prices) went up. Farm prices soared; stock market boomed; there was more money than 1920. New businesses, loan companies and banks sprung up all over. Promoters and confidence men were swarming the country. I even sold one pair of muskrats for $75. It seemed as if Utopia had at last become reality. When suddenly in the fall of 1929, the stock market crashed, just like a bolt of lightning, followed by a deluge, the entire financial and economical bulwark collapsed and most of us struggled along to save our necks and salvage all we could of the equities in our investments. Many went broke, banks closed their doors, others went through bankruptcy.
“Prices of land dropped. Wheat 25 cents and corn 8 cents a bushel. Eggs 3 or 4 cents a dozen. A 200-pound hog dressed was $6. County and cities could not collect enough tax money to pay the community expenses. It was really tough.
“The Lions Club … was bruised terribly. Activities were nil. There were only six or eight members left. We could not pay our international dues. We just … hoped and prayed conditions would change.
“The PWA, WPA and all of the other alphabetical relief and dole agencies made every effort to bring us back to normalcy. Then we were stricken by a devastating drought. Dust storms and grasshopper plagues; all vegetation destroyed. … Hundreds of people moved away.
“At last, seven years after the crash, we could see dawn and the sunshine coming through the clouds with hope and faith in better days ahead. We … reorganized with 14 members. We were $300 in the red, and we all pitched in and gradually paid it off.
“Hitler appeared on the horizon with his fanaticism, Naziism and egomaniacal super-race delusion. The financiers and politicians welcomed the upswing in business (and) the sale of goods and war materials to the European countries. But, on Dec. 7, 1941, the sudden, treacherous attack on Pearl Harbor by the Japanese threw the whole country into a terrifying state of mind. We saw nine of our members … join the flag to fight for us and defend our liberty and country.
“We hourly received news from the front of the hardships, prison, tortures … the death of thousands of our heroes.
“There was joy … with a spiritual gratitude to God — that the worst of all catastrophes had come to an end. Most of our member servicemen — due to the grace of God — returned. Many other new businessmen have joined us. We are 92 strong — stand united to carry the fight of good will and service to … all nations of the world.
“L.I.O.N.S – Liberty, Intelligence, Our Nation’s Safety.”