CLARKSON — In years past, livestock ready for market was processed on the farm. The meat was smoked or frozen, ready for a hungry family.
Today, Joe Toman Jr. of Clarkson utilizes the skills taught to him by his father, working at his side to learn the trade of butchering.
Toman continues a 72-year tradition at a well-known fixture on Clarkson’s Main Street: Toman City Market. The location’s first meat market was established there in 1891. Over the years, a variety of businesses filled the building until it was replaced in 1909. Again, the facility was home to number of businesses, including Joe Swoboda’s meat market and locker plant in 1942.
When Toman’s father, Joe Toman Sr., came home from the Army Air Forces in 1945, he traded in his uniform for the apron of a butcher and went to work for Swoboda. Due to ill health, Swoboda sold the business to Toman’s father in 1949. For many years, butchering took place at the shop, with the lockers removed and replaced with walk-in freezers in the 1970s.
Other changes were also in the works. In 1973, the Wholesome Meat Act kicked in, Toman explained. Animals couldn’t be butchered and meat processed in the same room.
At that point, Toman’s father quit butchering and instead awoke at 2 a.m. to make sausages for a Norfolk grocer, returning to Clarkson to open the meat market for the day. The next year at a meats convention, he found it was permissible for him to butcher animals on the farm and bring in the field-dressed animal to finish processing in his shop.
“So we went out,” Toman said of him and his father. Being only 14-15 years old at the time, Toman said the highlight of the farm trips was shifting their Chevy pickup into third or fourth gear while his dad drove. In those days, farmsteads lined both sides of the gravel road, every quarter to half mile.
“We didn’t need a broad radius to be busy,” Toman said. Because a hog or a beef is heavy to lift in the midst of processing, Toman recalled that he was “the crane that did it.”
One day his dad handed him a butchering knife. His dad was so swift, by the time Joe did the back hams, his dad had carved up everything else.
“I’ll never say I could outdo my dad,” Toman said.
After graduation, Toman began working for his father full time; he’s been at Toman City Market ever since.
Today, he and his wife, Carol, own the business. He continues to butcher on farms within a 75-mile radius of Clarkson, skinning and quartering each animal, then bringing it in to trim and wash, package and sharp freeze. In addition to beef, Toman also processes pork, lamb and even buffalo.
He finds that traveling to the farm keeps an animal calmer, resulting in better-quality meat than if the animal is loaded up and taken to a slaughter house. In addition, customers can realize quite a savings over purchasing meat at a supermarket if they contact a producer to purchase a live animal with Toman doing the butchering.
It’s better for the customer and the producer both, he said.
“I don’t feel farmers are getting a fair shake,” Toman said, selling their critters to the packer.
Plus, customers have a range of choices in deciding how the meat is cut and packaged, whether ham or bacon, steaks or ground beef. Toman is especially well-known for his award-winning products, such as Clarkson wieners, bacon, summer sausages, big brats, meat sticks and mettwurst — also known as wedding sausage, a type of German sausage made of pork and beef.
This year is the busiest Toman has been. He credits the increase, interestingly enough, to COVID-19.
On occasion, customers have found supermarket shelves to be bare. Instead, they want the security of having meat in their own freezers, purchasing quality meat directly from a producer.
“Any place like this is always going to be busy now,” Toman said.