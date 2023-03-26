CLARKSON — Growing up, Kim Scott never saw herself as a business owner, let alone the owner of a bakery in her hometown.
But opportunity knocks, as they say, and Scott seized the chance 12 years ago to run the long-standing Clarkson Bakery, located at 113 Pine St. in Clarkson.
Known for its kolaches but boasting a wide-ranging menu that also includes doughnuts, rolls, cookies, fritters and coffee, Clarkson Bakery, which started more than five decades ago, has established itself as a staple in the northern Colfax County town of about 650 people.
In 2010, Sharon and Bob Cerv, the bakery’s previous owners and Scott’s aunt and uncle, decided to sell. Scott had been living in the Kansas City area with her family, but she had a niece who was recently born and wanted to live closer to family.
“So my husband (Russ) is not from Nebraska,” Scott said. “So he’s thinking, ‘You want to buy a bakery in a town of 600 people? That’s financial suicide.’ … It took a little convincing because he didn’t know Clarkson Bakery at all until we were back here.”
Scott grew up a few miles away from her grandmother, who often would bring baked goods over, piquing Scott’s interest in baking. Scott also grew up on a farm with four brothers, so she was often tasked with cooking.
When Scott and her family moved to Clarkson, she worked under her aunt and uncle for about a year before the bakery changed hands. The Cervs then worked at the bakery for a year while Scott ran the ship.
The menu at Clarkson Bakery has largely remained the same since Scott took over, although she has added items over the years that have become popular with customers.
The bakery is open Monday to Saturday from 6 a.m. to noon, but the baking itself happens while most people are asleep.
Four nights a week, Scott, with the help of a group of employees, plus helpers like her niece, prepares the baked goods — most of which are delivered to the roughly 20 businesses within a 50-mile radius.
Scott herself usually works from before 6 p.m. until 3 or 4 a.m. A group of nearly two dozen employees help operate the bakery, including those who serve customers during business hours and drivers who deliver to Clarkson Bakery’s numerous wholesalers.
Besides its in-store and delivery business, the bakery also receives orders for goods — namely horn rolls — around the holidays. Nearby schools also organize fall festivals in which the bakery contributes horn rolls to dinners or donates a variety of items as part of silent auctions.
Some delivery days, there is a list of 15 places with orders, Scott said; other days aren’t as busy. Between the partnerships with area businesses and in-store sales, Scott said she has to order about 1,000 pounds of flour every week.
While the bakery’s menu and recipes have remained largely unchanged, the building itself, located on the north side of Clarkson, has evolved.
The dining area has been downsized to add kitchen space, and a drive-through was affixed about two years ago.
Just before COVID began forcing many small Nebraska businesses to close their doors in early 2020, Scott had purchased a lot directly south of the bakery for a large attached garage space that houses the bakery’s delivery vehicles.
The prior owner of the empty lot had a business that had a fire in the 1990s, and the Cervs and Scott had long been wanting to purchase the property.
But the lot’s owner, Scott said, still believed the area was “worth a fortune.” He wouldn’t sell the space for what Scott said was 17 years of effort between her and Bob Cerv to acquire the lot. Drivers previously had to load orders and unload empty boxes in the rain, snow and wind.
Clarkson Bakery has adapted to meet the trends of business since Scott took over, she said, as exhibited by the kitchen-dining area renovation and additions of the drive-through and garage space.
Scott said she enjoys the work she does, the people with whom she does that work and the customers they serve.
“Being in your hometown, you know everybody that comes in. And everybody loves coming into the bakery.”