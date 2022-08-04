While Norfolk’s population and economy are on the move, some city officials have been focused on maintaining a different sort of growth: The city’s wealth of trees.
While they’ve encountered obstacles along the way, Norfolk officials have continued to promote and establish the green infrastructure needed for the city to continue thriving. With climate trends across the world becoming harsher — and Northeast Nebraska being no exception — the need for trees to provide shade, water retention and soil stability has become increasingly relevant.
According to statewide data from climatecheck.com, the number of days per year over 96 degrees — designated as an “extremely hot” day for Nebraska — is projected to nearly triple from 15 to more than 40 by 2060. Likewise, average annual temperatures in the state where Arbor Day originated from 2000 to 2020 have been comparable to those in the 1930’s Dust Bowl era, according to data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
City arborist Lindsey Kudera said the ongoing rises in temperature are made especially worse in concrete developments that soak up additional heat, such as Norfolk’s burgeoning downtown sector, making the trees that line main thoroughfares like Norfolk Avenue even more important in providing sun coverage during Nebraska summers.
Some of that protection is in danger, however. According to the city’s last tree report in 2010, 17.6% of the city’s tree canopy is composed of green ash trees — a species known to be highly susceptible to the invasive emerald ash borer insect.
“We’re expecting to lose a lot of the ash trees, if not all of them, so we need to be bringing in some more diversity (in tree species),” Kudera said. “That’s kind of where a lot of (recent) planting has been spearheaded.”
The recent forestation drive by the city began with discussions among the city’s tree advisory board in 2015. Those discussions yielded a newfound avenue for Norfolk residents to support the city’s tree proliferation effort through the Tree Buds Program, which launched in 2016 and tacks an additional $2 onto participants’ monthly water bills.
“Two dollars doesn’t seem like a lot, but it has definitely added up over the past six years,” Kudera said.
Participants in the program have generated roughly $4,600 toward tree planting in the city, which also is subsidized by grants and other resources from state agencies like the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum and the Nebraska Environmental Trust, as well as private donations.
Although she’s been involved with the city’s effort for only the past three years, Kudera said through a combination of in-house work and contracting, they’ve managed to plant 298 trees within that window; nearly a tenth of the city’s entire tree population as of the 2010 report.
A considerable portion of those plantings have come from large-scale city projects, including 62 from the Braasch Avenue beautification project, an even 100 at Skyview Lake and an estimated 37 from additions to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
Kudera said another important aspect of tree planting for long-lasting results is the proliferation of biodiversity among the species utilized.
Roughly 60% of the newly planted trees in the past three years have included gingko, oak, locust, linden, maple, Kentucky coffeetree and various hybrids of those species, Kudera said.
Beyond being resistant to tree-borne scourges like the emerald ash borer, many of the newly planted trees have been imported from climates like New Mexico and Colorado, making them well-suited to handle excessive heat while also being selected for those most capable of handling colder conditions in the winter.
“We have to have hardy trees that can withstand (the Nebraska climate), just like the people,” Kudera said.
Planting more trees can provide other benefits as well, said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning.
Moenning said the decision to do so, which he made a priority when he took office in 2016, also had helped to cultivate the city’s identity.
“They help protect and preserve infrastructure by slowing runoff, (but) they also just enhance the way the city looks and feels,” Moenning said. “Whoever’s decision it was to plant those trees that line Norfolk Avenue (35 or so years ago), it’s really paid off in giving our downtown a unique environment and atmosphere.”
Moenning connected the city’s tree planting efforts to other initiatives to make full use of its environment in a sustainable manner, such as with the newly minted solar facility and ongoing efforts to revitalize the city’s riverfront.
He also emphasized the city’s focus on balancing practicality with sustainability.
“I think there’s a theme and a narrative that we want to be practical about using our natural resources to improve people’s lives,” Moenning said. “A lot of it’s not any kind of social or political agenda, it’s really just us being pragmatic about utilizing natural resources to our benefit.”
Kudera, a self-described “tree nerd,” said she’s just grateful that the city leadership shares her passion for nature and what it can provide for the public.
“Fortunately, our city council and mayor are tree lovers, so they care about green spaces for people to enjoy.”