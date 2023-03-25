CHICAGO — There is something surreal about viewing paintings that were shown in art and history pages in school.
The Art Institute of Chicago features many of them. And surprisingly, most of the paintings are smaller than what I imagined.
I recently had a chance to view the institute, Shed Aquarium, the Field Museum and the Navy Pier with my family, but the art institute was my favorite.
The “American Gothic” painting by Grant Wood, for example, features a farmer standing by his daughter holding a pitchfork. Growing up when “Green Acres” was popular, many baby-boomers probably recognize the pose as Eddie Albert and his wife, Eva Gabor, who are dressed in formal wear in front of their farm shack. Albert pumps the pitchfork up and down to time with the beat at the closing of the opening song.
Now after seeing the actual artwork, I learned the painting was representative of the farmer and his daughter — not his wife.
There also is something exciting about seeing one of the many famous paintings of Claude Monet. These pieces simply stand out. It’s probably the familiarity from growing up seeing them, similar to how many of us are introduced to classical music through Bugs Bunny and then recognizing it in movies or TV shows.
Regardless, each area of the museum contains pieces that stand out. There are paintings that I would describe as avante garde, classical, abstract, impressionist and some that are hard to categorize. There are sculptured pieces, actual gear worn by knights, shocking photos and miniature rooms of early American houses. Many of the pieces leave the viewer feeling inspired.
Chicago has several museums where a person could spend a morning or afternoon — or even an entire day. What is most impressive is how the museums present the information. They make it easy for the mind to imagine life in a different era.
And then there are lots of large parks. Millennium Park has a plaza where “The Bean” is located. Apparently, it cost millions to make The Bean, but it would seem it would be just as fitting in a place like downtown Norfolk.
The Bean’s unusual size and reflective nature make it popular for selfies. Tourists from all over line up to take their turn in front of a portion of it. Nearby is an outdoor ice skating rink, similar to Rockefeller Center in New York.
While many people seem to enjoy Chicago because of the shopping on Michigan Avenue, it is tough to beat the art, museums and parks. Now if only there was a way to get rid of the traffic and pedestrian congestion.