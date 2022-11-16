While respondents to a survey said parking is their top concern for downtown Norfolk, increased lighting throughout downtown was listed as the “one action” the city could take to physically improve the downtown.
That was among the most surprising results shared Monday evening by PUMA, a national leader in downtown planning based out of Denver. The consulting firm is conducting a survey on behalf of the City of Norfolk and has interviewed 75 property owners downtown.
Amanda Kannard of PUMA told the council that more than 650 respondents already had taken part in a survey as of Monday. They may do so until Friday, Nov. 18.
One of the questions people were asked was what one action would be the most important of the physical improvements the city could do. Twenty-eight percent of respondents listed increased lighting at the top.
Kannard said improve the parking experience with 26% and “enhance side streets” in downtown with 15% rounded out the top three responses.
Kannard said there is interest in getting assistance to the side streets that intersect Norfolk Avenue, spreading around some of the energy that exists on Norfolk Avenue.
PUMA, which stands for Progressive Urban Management Associates, was hired in July to conduct downtown management planning activities. ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds were used to pay for the work.
Part of the agreed upon contract has a second phase that includes the consultants assisting with the legal process to form a business improvement district, including finalization of a management plan, assistance with the development of support materials and guidance through the legal steps it will take.
Kannard said one of the most remarkable parts of the survey was that 45% of respondents said they would consider living downtown. That’s higher than many places, it was shared later in the meeting.
The top housing types respondents favored were condominiums at 20%, followed by apartments at 17% and townhouses at 10%.
Another of the questions shared with the Norfolk City Council on Monday dealt with what area respondents thought of when they think of “downtown Norfolk.”
More than half of the respondents included the area east of First Street that includes Hy-Vee East, Dollar General and about a block north and south of Norfolk Avenue, including the area next to the south and west of the North Fork River.
The next two top responses were the East Norfolk Avenue corridor and the North Riverside Boulevard corridor, although those two areas were significantly lower, Kannard said.
Council members were given opportunities at two points to ask questions on the findings thus far, which they did.
Brad Segal of PUMA said that while there is a fair amount of parking downtown, there could be ways to improve it. That includes wayfinding so people can find the lots that exist off of Norfolk Avenue.
“Last year, the vehicle parking district simplified those lots, made all that parking free,” Segal said. “It’s interesting to us, not many people are aware of that. They still don’t understand that is free parking and that’s available to them.”
Some of the suggestions included larger, distinctive signs that point out where the lots are free and don’t have time limits.
The lighting issue was another concern for safety reasons.
Segal said they would “drill down” and get more information on the lighting issue. They also have been staying downtown 24/7, so they got to experience it firsthand.
“It is dark once you get off of Norfolk Avenue,” Segal said. “The main street is fairly well lit. Your alleys are very dark, and some of the side streets are a little inconsistent.”
The sense from talking to stakeholders isn’t that downtown is not safe, but it feels that way walking alone late on the side streets, Segal said.
Segal and Kannard pointed out some of the options that the downtown owners have for governance to fund improvements include a vehicle parking district, business improvement district, riverfront development district and a creative district.
Each has pros and cons and various assessment methods or even grant opportunities exist. Some have their own governance or can be governed by the city council.
The council considered the information while in a working session. No action was taken.