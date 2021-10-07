A $6.8 million renovation is on the table for Christ Lutheran School to update a declining portion of its building, parts of which date back to 1924.
Administrators launched a capital campaign on Sunday to raise the funds needed to start construction that’s scheduled for next summer. About $1.2 million was already collected beforehand, said Drew Urban, Christ Lutheran principal.
The renovation includes tearing down the south side of the building, which isn’t air-conditioned and is quickly becoming more inadequate for growing enrollment. New construction will include a new gym with two full-sized courts and locker rooms; a multipurpose room that will serve as a cafeteria; a band room; administrative offices; public restrooms; and storage.
School staff members have been talking about the need for updates for almost 20 years, Urban said. Christ Lutheran’s site planning committee has been crafting the current renovation plan since October 2020.
“Staff has been talking about it forever, that we need a new gym. The volleyballs always hit the ceiling,” Urban said. “There’s no room — we have 250 students, the third largest Lutheran school in the state — the gym is maybe (for a school) of 30 to 40 kids.”
Christ Lutheran’s games consist of players mostly taking up the two existing rows of bleachers, while parents and visitors have to stand to watch.
The construction will level the outdated parts of the school, including the small cafeteria and substandard band room. The new school entrance will be on the south side, and the facility will be easily accessible, unlike it is currently.
The $6.8 million campaign ends in December. Mike Moreno, Christ Lutheran’s director of ministries, said the short period of time was set because the issues need to be addressed right now.
“We should have done this years ago,” Moreno said. “I think there’s a very strong sense of yes we need to do it. It’s a sizable amount ... but mountains were meant to be climbed.”
Donors may make a one-time pledge or pledge over the course of three years. Urban said the committee needs to raise half of the total goal — about $3.4 million — and have the rest in pledges to start construction.
The project should start next summer and be ready for the 2023-24 school year. Administrators are in the selection process for a contractor.
Urban said a survey distributed from the Steier Group, a capital campaign management company, shows off-the-charts approval for the project.
“(Steier) interviewed about 150 people. The excitement of a project — where they say yes, you can move forward, there’s enough excitement — is about 6 or 7 out of 10,” he said. “This was an 8.9 out of 10. And those who were interviewed live were about 9.9.”
Lutheran High Northeast recently launched a capital campaign of its own this month to fund a $3.4 million renovation.
Urban said Christ Lutheran isn’t in competition with Lutheran High, but school officials are “promoting it as a $10 million Lutheran education project.”
And the benefits won’t just be for students and staff. Moreno said he anticipates surrounding communities to be able to use Christ Lutheran’s new facilities for public events or games.
“We have students here who are members of other churches. This is a Christian day school. Anyone is welcome to partner with us,” he said. “This isn’t just for the Lutheran community, but the Norfolk community.”
Besides a regular donation, people may purchase a brick of the old building in memory of a loved one. There are also naming opportunities of school facilities for large donors.
Moreno said even though the project is costly, it doesn’t include “gold-plated faucets or jacuzzis” — only plans for what Christ Lutheran desperately needs.
“We can keep pouring money to try to hold up a very rickety thing or we can take that money and invest it into something that will really be kind of helpful,” he said. “That’s the better choice for fiscal responsibility.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
If you’re interested in more information or donating to Christ Lutheran’s campaign, contact Drew Urban at 402-371-5536 or Mike Moreno at 402-371-1210.