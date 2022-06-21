Teachers and former students said goodbye to the Christ Lutheran School building on Monday morning.
A construction crew began demolishing the school building to make way for Christ Lutheran School’s new building. For many, it was a bittersweet moment to see it go.
“It was time for it to come down,” said Rev. Mike Moreno, the church’s director of ministries, “But it's just hard to say goodbye to an old friend.”
Christy Owen, a second grade teacher at Christ Lutheran School, said it was both sad and exciting to see the building be demolished. She’s worked for the school for more than 25 years.
“It was sad, but how exciting that there's something new,” Owen said.
Owen watched the demolition alongside Starla Landkamer, the executive assistant at Christ Lutheran Church.
Landkamer said she attended the school before Christ Lutheran Church was built in 1971.
“And so it really tugs at the heartstrings. I walked those halls,” Landkamer said. “And just going through it for the last time last week was a real tear-jerker.”
According to Drew Urban, the principal of Christ Lutheran School, some of the former students visited the building for the last time before it was torn down.
Landkamer was one of those people, as her workplace is only a short distance away from the school.
According to Landkamer, she sat on the floor of her old eighth grade classroom for the last time when she visited. It was where she used to play piano for Christmas services, among other things.
“And those memories just came flooding back,” Landkamer said.
Owen, who was in charge of getting rid of some of the building's belongings, said she watched people walk through and reminisce about their time in the school.
“That's probably been one of the neatest things,” Owen said.
Christ Lutheran school is tearing down its decades old building today! pic.twitter.com/jQGmr1TkZT— Riley Tolan Keig (@KeigRiley) June 20, 2022
Urban said the work toward getting the school a new building was a combination of people’s time, effort and financial commitment.
The Christ Lutheran School capital campaign launched in October with an end goal of raising around $8 million for the new building. By the end of December, the school had already reached its goal.
According to Urban, discussions about demolishing the old Christ Lutheran School have been around for a while as parts of the building became unusable for education.
Some of the issues with the building had to do with the classrooms that were used as storage instead of places of learning. A part of the building also didn’t have heating, and the gym was too small.
However, community members were hesitant to tear down the memorable building.
“Ten years ago, if you would have said tear down the old school, you would have had a lot of pushback from older members,” Landkamer said.
Urban told the Daily News in December that a drop in enrollment rates eventually led to more discussions about the school’s condition.
Now it seems that most of the community agrees that it’s time for a new school building.
“I'm sad to see it go, but I don't think that one person has said we need to keep it,” Urban said. “Because when you go in there and look around, it's like OK, this is not what I imagined it was.”
Construction on the new building is expected to last for 14 months, Urban said. An official groundbreaking ceremony is tentatively planned for sometime this fall.