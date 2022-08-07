“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” first made an appearance on the big screen in 1971, followed by “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in 2005.
And the newest world of pure imagination will hit the big screen in 2023.
The classic “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” features Willy Wonka, who is the founder and owner of the Chocolate Factory. Wonka is a grown man who seems to be happy, giddy and full of creative ideas.
The film also has Charlie Bucket, who finds one of the most wanted Golden Tickets along with five others who then get a chance to visit and take a tour of the Chocolate Factory.
Throughout the tour, Oompa-Loompas appear as each kid runs into temptation, resulting in a dismissal.
All of them get eliminated, while Charlie and his grandfather are the last standing.
Charlie endured multiple morality tests and was successful to then have the Chocolate Factory in his hands, which is what Willy Wonka was looking for if he decided to retire.
There are many similarities and differences between “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” that came out 34 years later.
There were Oompa-Loompas, rotten brats with impatient family members along with the tour of a lifetime.
But something seemed different about Willy Wonka in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
Willy Wonka looked younger, more active and seemed a little more mysterious.
Although he had a love for candy, the back story and end of Willy Wonka's story was more prevalent in the 2005 film.
The display of returning to his father who was a dentist and discouraged candy, combined with bringing Charlie's entire family and their home into the Chocolate Factory, showed more emotion.
Although Charlie may have been the main character in both films, the story of Willy Wonka in the second film became clearer.
Despite the minor difference in movies, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” both knocked it out of the park, netting $479 million at the box office between the two.
“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” may be seen on HBO Max, Prime Video, VUDU, Apple TV or Vudu Movie and TV Store, while “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” may be found on HBO Max, Freeform — Movies and TV Shows, Spectrum TV, Prime Video, Vudu Movie and TV Store, Apple TV or VUDU on a Roku device.