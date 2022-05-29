There’s a meme floating around social media that hits me in the heart.
It’s a picture of a simple road sign displaying the words, “I’ve spent my whole adult life chasing the high of a Scholastic book fair.”
True story.
For me, some of the best days in elementary school were the ones when my classmates and I went to the third floor of the old Sacred Heart building downtown and were set loose in the library-turned-bookstore that Mrs. Coday had worked so hard to organize.
I found great treasures in that library. That’s where Judy Blume made me laugh with books like “Superfudge” and “Tales of the Fourth-Grade Nothing,” and Katherine Paterson broke my heart with “Bridge to Terabithia.”
But my passion for escaping in the written word began long before elementary school. It started with a story called “Bongo,” a sweetly written and gorgeously illustrated book that belonged to my dad when he was a child.
A story of a circus bear who dreamed of a life in the wild, Bongo was one of two Big Golden Books — the other was “Cinderella” — into which I spent many childhood afternoons getting lost. Even today, the illustrations in these books leave me mesmerized.
Little Golden Books — like “Corky,” “The Cow Went Over The Mountain” and “The Poky Little Puppy” — were favorites of early childhood, as well.
Our copy of “The Five Little Firemen” was another that belonged to my dad and was read so often by different generations of my family that it lost its cover before the entire book vanished completely.
It’s amazing when you think about it — the impact a children’s book can have on a person well into adulthood. To this day, I can’t sit in a doctor’s office waiting room without expecting to see a copy of “Gus Was a Friendly Ghost” or “Mike Mulligan and His Steam Shovel,” two books I purchased on eBay as an adult because they had brought me comfort on days I didn’t feel well as a child.
You hear it all of the time — the importance of reading to a child. But I never fully realized that impact books can have at an early age until my daughters were adults and sorting through toys from their own childhood. Out of the piles of Bratz dolls, Polly Pockets and what was left of the Little People, the thing they argued over most was who would keep possession of their favorite books.
Who knew tattered copies of “The Sleep Fairy,” “The Big Pink Book of Everything” and “Click Clack Moo” could spark such heated debates?
Despite the momentary conflict, their debate made me feel pretty good. Maybe my daughters’ attachments to these stories were a reflection of something my husband and I did right as parents.
It also reinforced what’s been said so often by educators and experts about the importance of reading to a child early and often. And it makes my heart happy when my granddaughter toddles up to me now with a book in her hand. Of course I will stop what I’m doing and delve into the pages with her.
Maybe one day she, too, will spend her adult life chasing the high of a Scholastic book fair.