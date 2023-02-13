Nebraska doesn’t have an NFL team, but that doesn’t mean there was any shortage of Super Bowl parties on Sunday.
With Kansas City the closest NFL city to most of Nebraska, many of the parties and bars around Northeast Nebraska featured fans in support of the Chiefs, who managed to win their second Super Bowl in four years.
“I’ve been a fan since I was 8 years old,” said Russ Wilcox of Norfolk, who said he now enjoys being a fan after many bad and average years.
“My earliest recollection was in (1978) when they were 4-12,” Wilcox said. “They really struggled. They were not a good football team. They had a bad offense, bad defense and bad special teams.”
Wilcox was among the many Nebraskans who were rooting for the Chiefs on Sunday. And their rally in the fourth quarter brought plenty of smiles.
“For the last seven years or so, it has been a pretty good time to be a Chiefs fan,” Wilcox said, while visiting with other football fans at a party hosted by Jared Faltys in a shouse.
Wilcox said he watches every Chiefs game on TV and then usually attends a couple of games in Kansas City.
His favorite player is Chris Jones now. He has a lot of Chiefs clothing, including a T-shirt he wore Sunday that stated, “I was a Kansas City fan before it was cool to be a fan.”
His all-time favorite Chiefs player is Derrick Thomas, who died in a car accident.
“He actually died going to the Super Bowl,” Wilcox said. “I was at the game when he broke the NFL record for sacks in a game. He had six sacks and he just missed his seventh sack and the quarterback for the Seahawks, who they were playing at the time, threw a touchdown on the last play. I was actually there.”
Faltys, who hosted the party along with his wife, Julie, said he also is a Chiefs’ fan, but it doesn’t compare to his first love — Nebraska football.
Faltys regularly attends Nebraska games and often tailgates. He said there is a secret to having a good Super Bowl party.
“Make sure there is a soundproof room for the kids,” he said, while laughing and pointing to the door where the kids were playing.
The shouse featured an area where the children could play cornhole or jump in a trampoline and burn off energy.
Faltys also had dozens of friends bring their own favorite dishes, which resulted in one of the most impressive spreads around. There were several types of wings, dips, chips, cookies, fried pickles, asparagus, brussels sprouts, cauliflower, mushrooms, jalapenos, cookies and more.
And while many of those attending the party were rooting for the Chiefs, the game was only part of the fun.
“It’s more about getting together with family and friends,” he said. “What’s more American than football with friends and food?”