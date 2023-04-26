A 27-year-old man accused of using an ax to kill 52-year-old Ruth Wittmuss in August 2021 will stand trial for murder nearly 2 years later.
The jury trial in the case involving Kevin Kilmer, who is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, is slated to begin on Tuesday, Aug. 1, according to an order signed by District Judge Mark Kozisek on Friday.
In the order, Kozisek wrote that with all plea negotiations between the prosecuting and defense attorneys having been exhausted, the case is ready for trial. Should a plea agreement be reached before trial, Kozisek noted that said agreement would be accepted by the court only on or before Friday, July 14.
After that date, only pleas of guilty to both charges for which Kilmer is charged would be accepted by the judge.
The trial is expected to last about 6 days.
Kilmer is from Valentine but was staying in Kilgore at the time of Wittmuss’ death on Aug. 23, 2021.
According to an arrest affidavit, a woman told Cherry County dispatch about 8 p.m. Mountain time that day that Kilmer, then 25, had recently shown up at her residence in nothing but underwear, with blood on his arms and hands.
The woman said she allowed Kilmer to take a shower at her residence, which is about 30 miles west of Kilgore. Kilmer, according to testimony during a Sept. 13, 2022, hearing, told the woman that he had killed Wittmuss with an ax, put her body in a suitcase and dumped the suitcase on the side of a county road.
Just before 10 p.m., the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Kilmer at the Kilgore residence that he had been staying at. Kilmer denied making any statements about “killing Ruth” and allowed authorities to search inside.
Kilmer initially said he hadn’t seen Wittmuss, who had been staying at the same residence. Later, Kilmer alleged that Wittmuss was “in a bad mood and said she was going to go for a walk.”
Inside the residence, a deputy found suspected blood spatter on a kitchen wall and, shortly thereafter, Kilmer reportedly fled on foot. He was located by law enforcement in a wooded area shortly after 11 a.m. the next day.
Less than 3 hours after apprehending Kilmer, authorities located a body in rural Kilgore that was identified as Wittmuss.
After he was taken into custody, Kilmer was transported to Cherry County Hospital in Valentine, as it was believed he had spent the night outside and complained of having numerous mosquito bites. He was questioned at the hospital by a Nebraska State Patrol investigator.
Once he was medically cleared, Kilmer was transported to the Cherry County Jail, where he was again questioned two times by state patrol investigators.
Todd Lancaster, Kilmer’s attorney, filed a motion last August asking the court to suppress any statements made by Kilmer to law enforcement officials after his arrest. Lancaster alleged that any statements by Kilmer were the product of an illegal arrest. Such disclosures were received by authorities in violation of Kilmer’s right to have an attorney present, Lancaster said.
Kozisek granted Lancaster’s motion in part, suppressing any statements made by Kilmer to law enforcement officials without having first waived his Miranda rights.
Kilmer has been held at the Cherry County Jail in Valentine since his arrest on $1 million bail. If convicted, he would face life in prison plus up to 50 years.