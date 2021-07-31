Bookworms and bibliophiles will search for treasures in a new location when the Norfolk Rescue Mission hosts its annual book sale in August.
The yearly fundraiser — which sells thousands of book from a variety of genres — is set to take place Thursday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Aug. 22, at The Stables, located at 1909 Vicki Lane, in Norfolk. The venue is a departure from the rescue mission’s previous sales, which were done at Sunset Plaza Mall.
The Rev. Will Perrigan, director of the Norfolk Rescue Mission, said the mission had not intended to change venues this year, but the timing of the mall’s change of ownership and management did not allow for that tradition to continue.
“In the previous few months as we were working with the (then-)existing mall staff and wanting to set the dates, they weren’t sure,” Perrigan said. “They said, ‘We’d love to have you back, but until we know what happens with the transition, we can’t sign the deal with you.’ ”
As the date for the event grew closer, the need to find a place for the sale became critical, and the search by mission staff led to The Stables.
“They’ve been really good to us — what they’re making available for us,” Perrigan said.
Perrigan said he understood the situation with the mall and is grateful for the generosity shown in previous years. He wished the best for the new mall owners. Looking ahead, Perrigan said he’s excited about the benefits that are available at the sale’s location for this year.
“We’ve got great parking right outside the door,” he said of The Stables. “Customers can literally go right out the door, and they’re at their car.”
The Stables also has an entrance and exit that will allow for easier setup and tear-down for the event. A wheelchair ramp for those with limited mobility and restrooms also will be available for customers.
The new venue also offers 1,000 square feet more space for the rescue mission to use for its sale, room the organization will need to display the mountains of books that are boxed in its makeshift warehouse at the mission.
“People have asked if we are sure the floor is going to hold,” Perrigan said with a laugh. “It does look like that. You walk into this warehouse now, and it feels like the walls are going to come crashing in because there are so many boxes of books.”
The books sold at the event are collected from donations throughout the year. Earlier book sales required the rescue mission to put the call out for donations for the event. With this year being the organization’s 14th annual sale, Perrigan said they no longer put out a call for donations.
“Folks will call up and ask, ‘Are you still having that book sale?’ ” he said. “We’ve built a reputation.”
The book sale features a variety of genres in fiction, nonfiction, middle grade and children’s. Perrigan said families who home school often find literature and textbooks.
After putting on the annual sale for so many years, Perrigan said he had seen a trend in who comes to the event on which days. Collectors and those who are looking for specific books will be among those at the sale on the first day. Browsers are likely to visit in the middle of the sale, and those looking for a bargain will arrive on the last day, when customers can buy a bag and stuff it with as many books as they can fit in it.
But, Perrigan added, the number of days and hours have changed this year, as well.
“Last year, we went over two weekends. I don’t have that opportunity this year,” Perrigan said.
This year the sale will last four days: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20-21; and noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. The Sunday sale will be the bag sale.
“It’s way to reduce inventory at the end,” Perrigan said of the bag sale. “We’re not a bookstore; we are a rescue mission. We want to reduce inventory, and we want to bless a bunch of people, too.”
The book sale serves as a large fundraiser for the rescue mission, often bringing in upward of $15,000 over two weekends. Perrigan said he’s not sure what to expect since this year’s sale is four days instead of two weekends, but he’s excited for the event because it also serves as a way to reach out to the community.
“If this was only a fundraiser — there’s easier ways to make money,” Perrigan said. “We could do it online and not have to lift them and just mail them off one at a time. But the community loves this event. There’s a lot of people that look forward to this like it’s a holiday.”