Efforts are underway to improve a nearly 140-year-old cemetery in rural Pierce County.
The search is on for descendants of the early settlers who are buried at Lambrecht Cemetery — located about 10 miles west of Pierce along the Pierce-Neligh road — in hopes that they might be interested in helping with the project.
“Essentially there are numerous orphaned tombstones,” said Loren Lindahl, who himself has ancestors buried at the cemetery. “There is no family left to keep them up.”
The cemetery was established in 1883, after early settlers August and Louise Lambrecht lost two small children to diphtheria. No cemetery existed in the area at that time, so the Lambrechts — as Lindahl has read — buried their children in a treeline on their homestead.
Talk among the neighbors began the following spring about organizing a cemetery; the Lambrechts donated an acre for such a use, and then neighbors formed what was then known as the Pleasant View Cemetery Association.
The Lambrechts’ children were disinterred, and their remains were relocated to their new burial plots. Other early residents of that area who died before the establishment of Lambrecht Cemetery were disinterred from their temporary graves and relocated, as well, Lindahl said.
“Even though the Lambrecht children were the first buried here, there are graves of some who died before them here because of that reason,” Lindahl said.
Over the years, the Lambrecht Cemetery also was referred to as the Tawney Cemetery to reflect its location to the nearby Tawney schoolhouse. In the late 1930s, some Lambrecht relatives and other members of the association changed its name to Lambrecht Cemetery to honor the original family buried there, Lindahl said.
The grounds include space for up to 800 burials, but only about 130 burials have occurred there, according to records Lindahl has found. It continues to be used today. One of its most recent inurnments occurred in 2019.
Lambrecht Cemetery Association members are those who have purchased burial spaces. Lindahl said upkeep at the cemetery has been done through assessments on lots that were purchased.
“I’d say within the last 40 years or so, there hasn’t been any assessment, but they have asked for donations or certain people have donated to the cemetery association, and that money has been used for maintenance,” Lindahl said. “That maintenance has just been applied toward mowing the grass, trimming the trees. The fence was money that was donated, and the labor was donated.”
But now many of the gravemarkers and tombstones are in need of resetting and restoration. A total of 75 monuments are in need of attention. An estimate for the project by Monument Solutions of Norfolk put the cost at roughly $11,000.
“As you can see ... our cemetery is not presenting itself at its best,” the association’s treasurer, Dori Walton, said in a letter to association members. “Numerous tombstones are leaning, and some are to the point of falling over.”
The letter sent out to members of the cemetery association to let them know about the efforts to raise the estimated funds to complete the project, as well as the establishment of the cemetery restoration fund at Elkhorn Valley Bank in Pierce.
Lindahl said he knows Lambrecht Cemetery’s situation is not unique. Many rural cemeteries are governed by an association that relies on assessments, donations and memorials for upkeep, and as those cemeteries fill up or spaces are no longer purchased, the funds for upkeep dry up.
Lindahl and members of the cemetery board also are hoping to find descendants of early settlers that might be willing to donate to the project. Lindahl said his cousin in Las Vegas has taken on the task to find some of the descendants through family searches using online genealogy resources.
“Those ancestors’ tombstones most likely need restoration,” he said.
With the efforts underway, the association already has raised roughly $4,000, about a quarter of which came from Rick and Dori Walton in honor of those who have been laid to rest but have no family to help cover the cost of their tombstone restoration.
Lindahl — who does not intend to be buried in Lambrecht Cemetery one day — said he is passionate about seeing the project completed because he and others he knows have ancestors and loved ones laid to their eternal rest, and he wants to make sure their final resting place is well-kept.
“We all want to be buried in a cemetery that looks nice,” Lindahl said.