A rural Laurel man is facing a flood of criminal charges resulting from his alleged involvement in a string of crimes between early July and late October.
Jackson Metheny, who will turn 26 on Sunday, is housed at the Cedar County Jail on charges that include obstructing police officers, criminal mischief, stalking, protection order violations, assaults on officers, escape, theft and unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle.
Metheny, who had been living at a residence about 10 miles northeast of Laurel, first was arrested on July 2 and charged with obstructing a police officer and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors. An affidavit detailing why Metheny was arrested was not included in court documents.
The 25-year-old was released on a $7,000 personal recognizance bond and found himself facing a pair of additional misdemeanors to his charges — first-degree criminal trespass and disturbing the peace — after he allegedly entered a family’s home in the middle of the night on Aug. 8 without permission.
The mother who resides at the residence that Metheny purportedly entered without authorization subsequently filed a harassment protection order against Metheny.
Later on the day Metheny was arrested — Aug. 8 — a Cedar County jailer and a deputy were attempting to move Metheny from one cell to another because he was destroying property in his first cell, according to an affidavit.
The deputy said Metheny was handcuffed with his hands in front of his body because Metheny had become agitated when directed to place his hands behind his back.
While en route to his new cell, Metheny tensed up and refused to continue walking, according to a deputy. A struggle ensued, and the jailer apparently fell and was being dragged by Metheny.
The deputy said he put his left arm in between Metheny’s handcuffs in an attempt to pull Metheny to the ground. Metheny then allegedly started to pull back, causing the handcuffs to strike the deputy’s arms, resulting in abrasions, bruising and a laceration.
Metheny attempted to bite the deputy, according to the affidavit, and he also kneed the jailer in the face, causing a bloody mouth and redness to the face.
Officials eventually were able to control Metheny and escort him to his cell. The deputy alleged that Metheny said he was going to get $3,000 and would split the money evenly between himself, the deputy and the jailer if they let him go.
As a result of the alleged altercation, Metheny was charged with two counts each of assault by a confined person, third-degree assault of an officer and obstructing a police officer, plus criminal mischief. Judge Douglas Luebe set Metheny’s bond at $20,000 personal recognizance.
On the night of Oct. 19, deputies were dispatched to the residence belonging to the family that had been granted a protection order against Metheny. The residents had alleged that Metheny was on their front porch and that there was video of Metheny looking through a window and attempting to open the door.
Metheny was arrested on Oct. 20 and charged with five counts of felony stalking for the five people who had a protection order against him, and five misdemeanor counts of violating a protection order. Luebe set Metheny’s bond in that case at $120,000.
On Oct. 22, Metheny allegedly escaped the jail.
Deputies, according to an affidavit, were advised that Metheny had gone to his home. As authorities were responding, Metheny apparently could be seen fleeing north on an ATV from his residence.
A pursuit started, and multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with bringing Metheny into custody after he was located in an outbuilding on property about 3 miles south of Concord.
Authorities said an investigation revealed that the ATV was stolen from Hartington and used by Metheny to get to his rural Laurel residence before the pursuit.
Metheny’s bond in that case was set at $80,000.
The Cedar County Attorney’s Office has since filed motions to revoke Metheny’s bonds in the previous cases in which he was released from jail. A hearing on those motions is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 9.
As of Friday, Metheny faced 13 misdemeanors and 11 felonies in Cedar County. His charges carry up to 39 years of imprisonment.