It’s the winter season, which means it’s time for hot soup, fireplaces and staying indoors.
Many people have grown accustomed to being stuck inside thanks to COVID-19; however, being isolated can still have harmful effects.
Andrea Trautman, the owner of Norfolk’s Home Instead, said being stuck indoors could have a detrimental impact on older adults.
“The impacts of isolation and loneliness are a real concern, particularly for the aging population,” Trautman said.
According to the website for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, social isolation can be described as a lack of social connections, such as being stuck at home alone for a long period of time. Social isolation often leads to loneliness.
“Most aging adults want to remain in their homes as they age,” Trautman said. “Those of us in the home care industry have heard this time and time again, and it’s an opinion confirmed by research.
According to a study commissioned by the Home Instead network, 86% of seniors want to live at home for as long as possible. But many older adults need help to achieve that goal to stay both safe and healthy in their homes, despite the challenges that come along with aging.
Trautman said there are a variety of reasons why older adults may be stuck at home, such as mobility issues, cold winter weather and lack of transportation services to take them places. Older adults and seniors also may experience a diminishing circle of friends, which can cause disinterest in social outings.
“Another final reason that we encounter is seniors who are facing the effects of dementia, who might find it increasingly difficult or uncomfortable to interact with people or to engage in social activities outside the home,” Trautman said.
Trautman said catching signs of social isolation early on and getting help if needed “can increase the likelihood that an aging adult can continue to age safely at home for the future.”
The following are warning signs from Home Instead that your loved one may be experiencing social isolation or loneliness:
— Lack of communication: Have they lost interest in socializing, either virtually or in person? Do they repeat themselves or struggle to find the right words? Do they forget what they are saying mid-sentence?
— Varying moods: Have you noticed any recent changes in their attitude? Do they seem easily flustered or unusually sad? Are they leaving voicemails or sending text messages that seem out of the ordinary?
— Changes in appearance. Do their clothes seem rumpled or unwashed? Is their hair unkempt? Have they gained or lost a noticeable amount of weight?
— Difficulty concentrating: Do they seem disengaged or restless? Are they having difficulty keeping up with the conversation? Do they appear to have trouble hearing or ask for details to be repeated?
— Memory loss: Are they having difficulty remembering the names of family and friends? Have they forgotten recent events? Do they seem confused or overwhelmed?
Trautman said it’s also important to be aware of other signs that your loved one needs additional help at home, such as piles of laundry or dishes, unpaid bills and missed medication.
“Acknowledging these signs may be difficult for both family members and older adults, but accepting that an aging loved one may need additional help early on will increase the likelihood they can continue to age safely and comfortably at home for years to come,” Trautman said.
Addressing the issue is the first step in combating seclusion. Another way to help reduce the effects of social isolation is by staying physically healthy while indoors.
Trautman said exercise is extremely important for older adults and should be done on a regular basis.
Practicing regular exercise will help improve mental and physical health in seniors, while also helping maintain self-reliance. The following are a few recommended at-home exercises for seniors.
— Yoga: This is one of the best ways to stay limber as it focuses on balance, strength and flexibility. Older adults who have limited mobility can do chair yoga instead
—Aerobics: There are DVDs specifically designed for seniors to perform at home that will get their heart pumping and promote cardiovascular health.
— Pilates: This exercise builds strength, improves balance and helps with coordination without adding the higher impact of aerobics.
— Walking: Seniors do not need to leave their homes to go walking. They can simply walk inside their homes pumping their arms and lifting their knees with each step. They can even use a pedometer to track their distance.
— Resistance bands: These help to reduce stress on the body and strengthen the core to improve balance, posture and mobility.
— Lightweight training: Using light weights enables seniors to build muscle mass and retain bone density without putting stress on their muscles. They can use 2-pound weights or objects around the house such as a water bottle or cans of food to perform shoulder presses and arm raises.
It’s also important for seniors to consult a doctor before starting a new exercise regimen to prevent any injuries. However, exercising provides many benefits such as promoting independence, preventing diseases and improving energy.
Trautman said staying mentally healthy is also crucial for seniors living at home. Some ways older adults can promote mental well-being is by prioritizing relationships and engaging in letter writing, emailing, phone calls or video chats. Taking up a new hobby or skill, such as painting, poetry or crafting, is also helpful, she said.
“As we step into the new year, I find it to be a perfect opportunity for older adults to make commitments that promote healthy mental aging,” Trautman said. “This could be committing to eating healthier by engaging in meal healthy planning and preparation that involves fellowship and conversation time with a family member, friend or neighbor that you invite to eat.”