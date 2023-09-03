Brian VonSeggern of Wisner remembers the exact moment he inherited the job.
He was just a teenager, trimming the weeds around a gravestone when his grandfather asked, “If something happens to me and your dad, will you take over?” It’s moments like these when people become caretakers of small, rural cemeteries. VonSeggern is one of a volunteer profession that could formally be called sextons.
VonSeggern cares for a cemetery that was established in 1890 alongside a country church first known as St. Paul’s German Evangelical Lutheran Church of Wayne and Cuming counties. For many years, it was an active church and referred to as the North Church because of its location 7 miles north of Wisner. In 1948, the church merged with another in town; today, the cemetery remains.
When his dad died in 1989, and the number of volunteers had dwindled, VonSeggern took over the care of the grounds, mowing and trimming around trees, fences and graves. Many of the gravestones bear the VonSeggern name. His four kids helped with the upkeep until they grew up and moved from home.
“My kids all knew how to run Weedwackers,” he said.
VonSeggern’s wife, Ellen, also helped. When she discovered that three ministers of the church had lost a child and buried their babies in the cemetery before moving on to another call, she made sure those graves were decorated at Memorial Day. She also laid flowers on the graves of other babies buried alone. It’s a tradition that VonSeggern has continued.
“It looks nicer,” he said, “when all the graves have flowers.”
VonSeggern records burials at the cemetery, plus marks the sites for upcoming burials and monument placement. It was a task he completed when his wife died in 2019 and chose to be buried at the cemetery she grew to love.
Rock Creek
In 1865, a commercial mill went up on Rock Creek, across the Elkhorn River and south of the present-day town of Beemer. The mill utilized water power to grind grain and cut lumber. Early pioneers settled around the mill, with the eventual need to establish a cemetery.
Russell Fullner of Wisner tends to the graves of those early settlers, as well as more recent burials in the Rock Creek Cemetery. Fullner’s great-grandparents, grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins on the Fullner side of his family have all found a final resting place there.
As did VonSeggern, Fullner also inherited the job from his father and grandfather. He also does so as a volunteer. And like VonSeggern, Fullner will keep the job until he can no longer do it.
Every two to three weeks, Fullner loads up his riding mower and makes the Rock Creek Cemetery property look presentable again, a task that takes about three hours. As with many country cemeteries, it is an acre or two in size, this one representing not a church but a settlement. For many years, Fullner’s mother, Joanne, has written a newsletter about happenings in the Rock Creek neighborhood.
Like many other rural cemeteries, Rock Creek Cemetery is governed by a board of directors, with the board accepting donations to maintain the cemetery.
It gives Fullner a sense of pride to see the cemetery looking nice, he said, not overgrown or crowded with weeds.
“That’s disrespectful,” Fullner said.
Norwegian Cemetery
The Norwegian Cemetery near Wisner once belonged to a church known as the Elmont Norsk Evangelical Lutheran Church of Cuming County, or the Wisner Skandinavien Lutheren Church of Haages Synode, with spellings that wouldn’t be approved by Webster’s Dictionary today.
The congregation met in a building in Wisner, while its cemetery was located about a mile north of town. Organized in 1872, the church purchased land to establish what’s now known as the Norwegian Lutheran Cemetery in 1879, even though the earliest dates of death recorded were two infants who were buried in 1872.
When the congregation voted to close in 1914, a decision had to be made about the cemetery. In 1976, an association was established for that purpose, with donations accepted to keep the cemetery going. Those with families buried there were chosen to serve on the board. Today that includes Todd Leisy of Wisner, who has relatives on the Johnson side of his family buried at the Norwegian Cemetery. His grandmother, Winnie Michael, was one of the three original trustees, and his mother, Nelda Leisy, served on the board as well.
Leisy also is a volunteer, becoming involved with the cemetery’s care when he and his wife moved back to Wisner in 2012. In addition to mowing and trimming, Leisy also mentioned that his tasks include the repair of small gravestones, maintenance of the mowers and a shed on the property, plus filling gopher and badger holes, a common occurrence on a property that is surrounded by farmland. He hires someone to repair damage of larger stones and also to spray weeds.
“Keeping the cemetery in good condition reflects respect and honor for the ones buried there,” Leisy explained. That includes present-day burials as well as four Civil War soldiers, nine other veterans and four auxiliary members who are among the 128 burials. Of those, 33 are age 10 or under, telling its own story about life in the years when the cemetery was in its own infancy.