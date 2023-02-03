Robert Ralston thought he was going to have a routine surgery to remove a small cancerous tumor from his kidney.
Instead, the doctors took out another piece of the same organ, while the cancer still remained on his kidney. Shock doesn’t begin to describe his emotions following the doctor's admission, Ralston said.
“I’m sitting there, kind of stunned,” Ralston recalled.
But thanks to Dr. Natvarlal Patel, the Faith Regional Health Services surgeon cut out the cancer with Ralston’s organ remaining intact.
However, in the weeks following the first surgery Ralston feared he may have his entire kidney removed.
Patel said it was paramount that Ralston had his kidney intact as he suffers from diabetes mallets, hypertension and hypercholesterolemia. Even though kidney function is normal on his blood tests, the kidneys are already damaged and not performing to their normal extent, the doctor added.
“In his case — because of diabetes — there is renal damage already and, on top of that, (Ralston) lost part of (his) kidney from surgery,” Patel said. “... Our idea was to preserve the kidney as much as possible. We were able to preserve all the kidney except the tumor. His renal function was as good as before.”
When asked if he’s ever heard of a case like Ralston’s, Patel said, “No,” followed by a chuckle.
“That is a unique situation,” he said.
Ralston originally went to the doctor last August after experiencing back pain, However, an MRI found he had developed a tumor on his left kidney. The doctors told him it was "a weak cancer,” meaning it could take up to five years before he experienced any symptoms.
“They said it grows very, very slow, maybe three-eighth of an inch a year,” Ralston said.
Several months went by as Ralston met with doctors, consulting with him on the next step. Eventually, the first — and failed — surgery took place in early December.
Originally, the doctors wanted to wait six weeks to operate on him again. But following the surgery — as well as waiting for nearly a month and a half — Ralston wanted a second opinion.
“I just thought it was a long time,” he said.
That’s when Patel came in.
Ralston said when he met with Patel, “everything was tremendously positive.” The doctor wanted to go into operation much sooner — Dec. 26 — and keep Ralston’s kidney intact.
Patel also used the previous incision site to remove the tumor. However, going through the same location is quite difficult, Patel said, adding that following surgery on a kidney, “everything is different.”
“It’s not like the road you traveled before,” he said. “When you go in there in (Ralston’s) case, the kidney was surrounded with so much tissue which was stuck to the kidney."
Patel said he removed large amounts of perennial fat around the organ before removing the tumor. He also used hypothermia techinques to cool the kidney down to prevent intraoperative renal damage.
Despite pain following the procedure, Ralston said the second surgery was a success, relieving of him the stress he endured for almost half a year.
“Everything went fine,” Ralston said. “Nothing was unexpected.”
He also said Patel’s professionalism was appreciated as the doctor called him both before and following the operation to check up on him.
“After the surgery, he was my best friend on the phone,” Ralston said, with a laugh.
Patel, who also chuckled, said he did so to make sure Ralston was feeling well.
“There are a variety of complications that can come up,” Patel said. “You may not know it. By me calling up and finding out how things are going, I can tell just by phone what’s going on.”
Now a month after surgery, Ralston admitted he has some soreness, but he’s feeling much better.
“When you consider how much they opened me up and all the things they did, of course, I’m going to be sore,” he said. “... Considering everything, I’m in pretty good hands.”