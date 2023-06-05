Steve Warner both taught and learned interesting lessons during his time spent in the Norfolk Junior High School building. One of those lessons is that he doesn’t like heights.
He learned that lesson during the summer of 1982 while on top of scaffolding in the junior high auditorium. Warner spent his summers working on a painting crew. During the summer of 1982, he and his crewmates painted the school’s auditorium.
Then the building and the auditorium were just 59 years old. Last February, both turned 100, and the auditorium once again needs a facelift.
Which is why school officials, including Jennifer Robinson, the school’s principal, have embarked on a campaign to raise the $300,000, which is the estimated cost to paint the space. That estimate involves filling the room with scaffolding so workers can access the top of the walls and the ceiling. But before work can begin, the funds will have to be raised and the project will go through the traditional bidding process.
“According to board policy and state statute, anything costing more than $100,000 must be put out for public bid,” Robinson said. “The estimated cost of this project is approximately $250,000-$300,000.
By the time Warner helped paint the auditorium, he had spent 18 years teaching science to students in that building and the former junior high, in what is now the administration building on Phillip Avenue. He was excited to move to a larger building and a larger classroom, where students could actually do hands-on projects, he said. He taught from 1964 until 1992. The junior high was moved to the former high school building in the fall of 1967.
“There were no test tubes in the old building,” he said. “Here we could do real science work.”
A few years before working on the auditorium, Warner was asked to join a painting crew during the summer. He agreed, which is how, in the summer of 1982, he wound up on scaffolding inside his school’s ornate auditorium.
“It was a big project,” he said. “I was involved in painting the background, frame and floral corners of the tapestries. I also did some of the work painting the skylights.”
The tapestries are large, square panels on the wall trimmed with molding. After the background was painted, another artist came in with an airbrush and painted over a handmade stencil.
The corner pieces were painted by hand using paint with flecks of real gold, Warner said. The ceiling, with skylight panels that could open, also was painted, as was the area above the orchestra pit. Then, Warner said, the painter walked along a narrow plank placed across the scaffolding that had no railing to keep him from falling.
It was while painting the skylights that Warner realized he didn’t like heights.
“The least thing I liked was the tall scaffolding that was required for the project,” he said. “Plus, since we were doing this work in the summer, the heat was uncomfortable. (The school was not air conditioned at that time.)
During that 1982 renovation, the original wooden seats, which cost $4.85 in 1923, were removed and upholstered. And the floor was painted. While having the seats removed would make work easier, and the floor could use a coat of paint, the seats will not be removed this time around, so the floor won’t be painted. But making the needed repairs will allow the room to retain its historical integrity.
“I love that throughout the past 100 years, the historical and ornamental details have been kept in the original state as much as possible,” Robinson said. “When individuals and groups come back to visit, their eyes light up and they are instantly transformed back to a time when they performed on the stage or watched a school production from the seats.”
When it was built, the auditorium featured an orchestra pit that has since been covered by the stage. It’s still there, Robinson said, and could be opened up again if needed. The glass skylight panels in the ceiling that once opened were covered a few years ago after they were damaged during a hail storm. The stage curtains and rigging also have been replaced recently.
The attention to detail taken when building the auditorium and school speak to the importance of education to the people of Norfolk.
“When doing research for this project and looking at the craftsmanship itself, you can definitely see that education was a priority and a community effort,” Robinson said. “They built a building that was meant to last — from the marble staircases to detail in the auditorium tapestries. It appears that this building was the pride of the community, and we look forward to continuing that tradition.”
Warner is proud to have been part of restoring an important piece of Norfolk’s history in 1982.
“I had been teaching in the building for many years, and it was gratifying to me to be a part of the renovation,” he said. “I felt a sense of accomplishment to be a part of returning the auditorium to its original beauty.”
* * *
Coming Tuesday: An open house is planned for next week to commemorate the Norfolk Junior High building’s 100th anniversary.