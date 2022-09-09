A tall and delicious chocolate chiffon cake, the color of rich mahogany, made a winning entrance at the Cedar County Fair this year, entered by Cedar County 4-H’er Faith Urwiler.
It’s not the first time this cake has earned its bakers a purple ribbon.
Faith’s grandmother, the late Darlene Urwiler, found the cake recipe in a magazine many years ago, recalled her husband, Daryle Urwiler of Pender. It was a Pillsbury recipe, he said, and supposed to be a prize-winning one.
“I guess it continues to be,” he said. “I think it’s great to carry on the tradition.”
Darlene was the first to test the recipe, entering it in the Cuming County Fair. It was not only the best cake entered that year, but also the best entry overall.
Darlene lived at the fair, Daryle said. She entered jams, jellies, breads and dinner rolls. She assisted the 4-H judges and could be found seated near the open-class judges, taking in their comments. Darlene felt she learned so much by listening in, Daryle said.
It must have been beneficial because she was a good cook.
Darlene’s niece, Beckie Pierce of West Point. also entered her aunt’s recipe when she was a 4-H’er. She and her five Bremerman sisters entered the cake “whenever they were old enough to make it,” she said.
Beckie’s niece, Tymarie Ott, entered the cake this year at the Cuming County Fair. She received champion of her division, plus reserve overall of the foods division.
This qualified her for the Nebraska State Fair, competing alongside her cousin, Faith, although in different categories. Tymarie is the daughter of Heather and Steve Ott of Wisner.
Faith’s older sister, Aurora, also brought home purple ribbons by entering the cake in the fair. Aurora said she didn’t let her sister enter the cake until Aurora had aged out of 4-H. They are the daughters of Scott and Diane Urwiler of Laurel.
The sisters and other family members refer to Darlene’s familiar recipe, written on yellow paper and surrounded with Darlene’s handwritten notes. Most importantly, the chocolate mixture needs to be thoroughly mixed with the beaten egg whites so there are no white streaks in the finished product, Aurora said. The first year Aurora made the cake was Darlene’s last year to attend the Cedar County Fair.
“There were no white streaks in it, so she said I did a good job,” Aurora said. Plus, once she brought the cake home, she could share it with her Grandpa Urwiler.