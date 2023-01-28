A recently introduced bill to the Nebraska Legislature proposes eliminating property tax funding for community colleges.
Presently, community colleges draw funding from tuition, in addition to the state and local property tax.
Legislative Bill 783, introduced by state Sen. Dave Murman at the request of Gov. Jim Pillen, would remove community colleges’ ability to levy property taxes by fiscal year 2026-27. Funding instead would be distributed by the state, at a rate of a 3.5% increase over each previous year’s allotment.
The Platte Institute — which bills itself as a “free market state policy think tank” and was founded in part by Pete Ricketts in 2007 — supports policy efforts to restructure community college funding.
In a recent policy brief, the Platte Institute stated that removing community college property tax funding would directly reduce property taxes by more than 5% statewide, eliminate the administrative burden of tax credits to achieve property tax relief and “simplify Nebraska’s property tax system.”
“Nebraska homeowners feel the rising burden of property taxes every time they receive their tax bills. Lincoln lawmakers can deliver for families and businesses by eliminating a line item from property tax bills and cutting the dollar cost to own property in the Cornhusker State,” said Jim Vokal, chief executive officer of the Platte Institute, in a press release.
However, a bill passed in 2022 provides a refundable tax credit on taxes paid for community college funding, meaning that the tax relief benefits the new bill touts are already available to Nebraskans.
Notably, community colleges account for approximately 5.5% of state property tax costs, according to a report published by the Nebraska Legislature’s research office in 2020. K-12 school district funding represents the most significant portion of levied property taxes in Nebraska, at 60% of the total, followed by 16% for counties and 10.1% for cities and villages.
“What that was doing,” Northeast Community College president Leah Barrett said of the bill passed last year, “was giving property tax relief without eliminating local control. We’re not sure why this proposal was introduced.”
“The governor speaks very highly of the community colleges, and seems quite supportive, at this point we’re so appreciative of that; however … the way that we are funded really makes a lot of sense,” Barrett said. “It helps us support our rural areas.”
Local control is a major point of contention regarding the newly proposed bill. Drawing funding from local property tax “requires the community college to be accountable to the taxpayers of our region,” Barrett said.
“There’s strength in a stable form of funding for the system of higher education that really works to support our industries,” Barrett said. “Its statutory responsibility is to ensure that we serve those that are underserved in other educational settings. That direct link between property taxes and community colleges is important.”
While the Platte Institute supports removing property tax funding for community colleges, it does so with a major stipulation: “Local property taxation provides a stable source of revenue for the community colleges that is not dependent upon legislative appropriation,” the organization wrote. “Given the inconsistency of state funds for community colleges, repeal of community college property taxes should be coupled with a safe harbor for community colleges that would allow them to reimpose a property tax if the state lapses in fulfilling its funding formula.”
No such “safe harbor” exists in the legislation in its current state.
There are also concerns that drawing funding from the state, instead of locally, will end up putting rural areas at a disadvantage.
“Maybe for Omaha and Lincoln, it works a little differently,” said Julie Robinson, chairwoman of the Northeast Community College Board of Governors, “but if we’re standing in line for appropriated funds with HHS and the university system and the state prisons, and all of those things? Rural community colleges are always going to lose.”
“From an industry perspective in Norfolk, we fear what this could do long-term to career and technical education. That education is expensive to deliver, and it’s needed by a subset of our population that can’t afford for tuition to increase,” Robinson added. “And we think that, ultimately, that’s where this will head.”