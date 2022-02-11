A Norfolk church wrapped up its 150th year with the purchase of an ark.
Members of the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk — which celebrated its sesquicentennial in 2021 — finished the year taking part in a fundraiser for the purchase of animals to help residents in impoverished areas.
“The church always takes a Christmas offering that we use missionally,” said the Rev. Neil Gately, a pastor at the church. “We use it outside of ourselves. It’s not (used for) the same thing every year, but we always do that.”
The inspiration behind what to do with 2021 Christmas offering began with the youths in the church’s Sunday School Mission, who were trying to raise enough money to purchase an animal through Heifer International, a more than 75-year-old nonprofit organization whose mission is to end hunger and poverty in a sustainable way by supporting and investing alongside local farmers and their communities.
Gately said the organization offers a list price for individual animals. To buy a heifer for an impoverished recipient — for example — a group would have to raise $500 or $1,000 for a mating pair. A flock of chicks or ducks may be purchased for $20.
Youths at First United Methodist Church quickly came up with more than $450 for the purchase of an animal, Gately said.
“The children made a comment about wouldn’t it be neat if we could get one of everything,” he said.
“One of everything” would be akin to purchasing the organization’s $5,000 Gift Ark, which includes two water buffalo, two cows, two oxen, two sheep, two goats, two pigs, two beehives, two flocks of chicks, two trios of rabbits, two trios of ducks, two trios of guinea pigs, two flocks of geese, two alpacas, two schools of fish and a community animal vet kit.
When the success of the youths’ endeavor was announced, it was decided the church’s Christmas Eve offering would be dedicated to the purpose of raising funds for Heifer International, as well, he said.
“We had no goal for it, but we had enough to be able to do the ark,” he said.
Gately said the endeavor was one of many that congregation members at First United Methodist took part in throughout its yearlong 150th anniversary celebration. In addition to raising funds for the ark, the church’s missions also included providing gift baskets for nurses and first responders and gathering hats and gloves for children in the community.
“Every month, we gave away of something in recognition of our 150th anniversary,” Gately said.
The church’s history dates to October 1871, five years after the first settlers founded the city of Norfolk. The Rev. S. B. York was appointed to the Norfolk circuit to tend to the congregation that had no church at the time.
According to an article in the Daily News archive, Methodist ministers presumably preached on the street corner or in the homes of the pioneers who were Methodist.
The first church building — which cost $1,500 to build — was dedicated in 1885 and had 29 members. Work on the second church began in 1895. The small frame church, which had stood on the north lot, was moved to face Phillip Avenue, and the new church was built around it.
A campaign later took place for the construction of a new church. That building was completed in 1953 for the cost of $132,903. The cornerstone of the present church was laid in 1959 and consecrated in 1960.
Additional expansions and changes to the church building have occurred over the years, as well, including a major renovation in 2005 that made the seven-level church more accessible to the disabled and elderly.
Gately said the congregation focuses heavily on its mission work. In 2021, it raised more than $16,000 beyond any expectation from the larger church, he said. In addition, First United Methodist has agreements with organizations like Bright Horizons regarding property usage.
“This is a very missional church. They are deeply involved,” Gately said of the congregation members. Plans for future missions have yet to be decided, but meetings are underway to start making decisions for the church’s giving efforts in 2022.
Rest assured, Gately said, there will be something that will appeal to everyone: “Some years we may do a project with kids or we may do a project with the camp. If we change the theme every few years, it gives people a chance to feel like there’s something for them (to be passionate about), something that’s in their wheelhouse.”