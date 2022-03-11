Busy year for business in town once known as ‘New Philadelphia’

WEST POINT — West Point is a thriving town supported by community cooperation and volunteers. It has been blessed with philanthropic families who years ago established foundations with a legacy of values and financial assistance dedicated to the betterment of the people in town.
Businesses are moving into West Point this year. Ribbon cuttings and grand openings occurred monthly.
An exciting event coming to West Point is the long-awaited Highway 275 four-lane divided highway under construction from Beemer to north of town. At the same time, exciting changes and new opportunities are emerging on all sides of the new highway.
West Point is stretching northward with commercial businesses, eastward with housing and southward with the continued industrial, commercial and agricultural services and products. The west rim of West Point is recreational with multiple ball diamonds hosting summer tournaments, in addition to volleyball and tennis courts. The Elkhorn River has become a recreational site for airboats, hunters and fishermen.
Walking pathway and trails projects have been completed this past year.
Fundraising and construction of the Neligh Park Walking Path and Trail and Wilderness Park Trail is complete. The $1.6 million project started a few years ago and was completed without state funding.
Chairman Terry Nelson reported finishing touches are being made to the recognition board to be presented to the city in May. Nelson said the community has supported the walking pathways with donations and is popular with active use.
Flood control levee work continues. City Administrator Tom Goulette reported 80% competition of repairs to the apron on the inside of the levee that controlled the 2019 flooding. The inside area has been raised 2 feet. It will continue to be used for county fair parking. Three-hundred trees remain to be planted.
The levee remains to be raised 2 feet this year.
Under installation for summer 2022 is inclusive playground equipment for Neligh Park. Christine Hutchinson of Franciscan Healthcare Rehabilitation Department said the new playground equipment would be accessible for challenged and wheelchair-bound persons.
Dave Wimmer reported for the past four years, Neligh Park Lake has been stocked with trout seasonally, inviting fishermen, women and children inclusively to cast their rods.
Northeast Community College-based Pathways 2 Success has 83 students from seven area high schools enrolled in vocational training classes. The most popular high school class is welding.
Businesses have expanded out of town.
West Point Charter West Bank home based in West Point has expanded financial operations to multiple cities across the state. Fiesta Brava restaurant has several area town locations.
Simmer Down Bake and Take has added a store in Fremont and will soon open at another location in Northeast Nebraska.
A transfer of old buildings is ongoing.
In the past few years, the West Point Main Street has taken on a face-lift as established business locations were transitioned to younger owners.
Chamber of commerce secretary Tina Biteghe Bi Ndong said, “We are filled to the brim. We have few open storefronts on Main Street. We see young professionals moving back taking the challenge to find commercial properties and then to update the turn-of-the century buildings.”
Embossed or stamped tin ceilings and brick sidewalls are being rediscovered and displayed, taking on new luster to the surprised delight of the business customers.
Renovating old buildings takes a ton of work, from analyzing the basic structure to bringing everything up to zoning and codes.
At the north Main Street corner, Nate Strehle developed the Core Athletic Center from the 1890 two-story brick historic Baumann Department Store.
On the corner, two blocks south there is a two-story historic brick building that stood as a former vacant hardware store was transformed into an upscale gathering place, the Philadelphia Room. The second floor is office space.
When a generational restaurant bar and grill owner retired, he sold to the developer of The Bohemian Duck. Simmer Down Bake and Take was a former tap and grill. Thunderbird Brewery was converted from a hardware warehouse adjacent to an alley.
The Bat Academy has spaciousness dedicated to complete art exploration and expression for kids and adults. Faith Flower and Gift emphasizes gifts with a religious theme. The Good Earth Co. is yoga based with whole body wellness services. Several other businesses were extensively refurbished .
Currently, the Rivola Movie theater of the 1930s through 1970s era is being gutted, bringing back memories of 12-cent matinees.
Nate Strehle of Core Athletic Center said, “The biggest challenge is risk — taking the risk of coming up with a good end product that people will enjoy and invest in. At the end of the day, it is a business. It is keeping people engaged in the product you are offering.”
On Highway 275, Taylor Quik Pik is the new owner of West Point Travel Plaza. Quik Pik offers Hometown Pizza and Chester’s Chicken with Shell products. The E-85 pump has been removed.
J R’s Used Cars and Trucks, formerly of Fremont, occupies the vacant former West Point Chevrolet with 25 units presently in its highway frontal lot.
Davis Family Auto Sales and Service owners have retired and sold their locations to individuals who will soon announce their business plans.
Upcoming will be a bond issue for a swimming pool.