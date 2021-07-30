Glistening salt water slid across spokes and over a thick rubber bicycle tire to return to the lightly splashing waves as Michael Myers of Marshfield, Massachusetts, dunked his front wheel into the Pacific Ocean near Astoria, Oregon, on June 17.
More than 40 days and 1,600 miles later, Myers found himself instead dunking his arm into the spouts of a children’s splash pad in Stuart, Nebraska, desperate to stay out of the 90 degree high temperatures if only for a moment before jumping back on the road.
The “freezing cold water” — as Myers described it in a Facebook blog post — may be reminiscent of a late summer seven years past that some spent dunking heads in frigid water to raise awareness for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as ALS, during the viral Ice Bucket Challenge.
Sometimes called Lou Gehrig’s disease after the legendary Yankees first baseman who first brought prominence to the condition, ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that inhibits motor neuron function in the brain and spinal cord, causing muscles to deteriorate or cease functioning. Patients diagnosed with ALS often lose fine motor function as well as the ability to speak, eat, walk and even breathe as the incurable disease progresses until death.
An electrician who speaks quickly and lends each word a touch of his urban Massachusetts accent, Myers is biking across the country to raise money and awareness.
Myers’ odyssey will end when he dips his wheel in the Atlantic, just feet away from his oceanside home in Marshfield.
“I got some videos of me at the Pacific so I can say it was a true coast to coast,” Myers said. “I’m just kind of a purist that way.”
Pure is just one way to describe Myers, an effervescent storyteller who has forged a following on his Facebook blog while spending his days trekking across more than 2,200 miles of U.S. trails and roadways. Now on his 18th bike tour, Myers has pedaled across the country for other causes, including the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and the National Breast Cancer Foundation in honor of family members.
But something about this time is different.
The seeds of Myers’ campaign were planted in January when he learned of fellow Local 103 Union electrician and coworker Leo Cooney, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2017. Cooney, once determined in his video updates about his condition, has now lost the ability to speak and is confined to a wheelchair.
“In the first video, there’s Leo, sitting on his front steps of his house when he was first diagnosed in 2017,” Myers said. “That video was pretty uplifting. It was this ‘I was diagnosed with ALS, I’m strong, I’m focused and I’m going to beat this’ type video.”
“But the second video was three years later,” Myers said. “Leo sat there in a recliner patting his dog, but Leo wasn’t speaking. Leo can’t speak — he lost his voice. He was on a feeding tube and in a wheelchair.”
The story touched Myers, whose father had suffered from multiple sclerosis. Eventually, Myers proposed his idea for a fundraising campaign to his boss, Cooney’s brother.
“It was only a few seconds, but it seemed like minutes,” Myers said. “We were staring at each other. He eventually came around and said, ‘Mike, this is unbelievable. I can’t believe this — I’m almost speechless.’ ”
Myers made arrangements to fly to Oregon and begin his journey June 13. But a few weeks before he left, he received a call saying he had been invited to throw out the opening pitch at a Boston Red Sox game.
He had already had his flight planned to leave at 7:30 in the morning that Sunday, but he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to throw out the opening pitch.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Myers said. “I walked out with the ball. My friend was like, ‘Do not throw it in the dirt.’ ”
His throw was wild, but it stayed well above the dirt.
He arrived in Astoria on June 17 — only a few days later than intended, but four days closer to the scorching heat that blasted much of the Northwest in late June. Instead of the Pacific Ocean waters off the coast of Oregon, sweat now falls from his bike as he pushes through day after day of over 90 degree heat.
“The hardest part is the extreme heat,” Myers said. “In 43 days, maybe three days have been under 90 degrees. In Clearwater, they had a little bank sign. It just said ‘101.’ ”
Other bike adventurers have joined Myers in the heat for parts of his travels after meeting him on the trail, like two whom Myers showed drenching their arms in the cool water of the splash pad in Stuart on his Facebook page. One went his separate way, but another, a white-haired man named Rich, accompanied him for the entirety of the Cowboy Trail and joined Myers to camp for a rest day in the shade of Ta-Ha-Zouka Park’s cottonwoods. Rich will continue with Myers into Iowa before splitting off to return to Michigan.
He’s just one example of how Myers’ story has touched people on his journey across America. His Facebook blog tells stories about sharing his day with people of all ages and from all walks of life.
The connections Myers has formed are making a difference: He has now raised more than $86,000 of $103,000, a goal modeled after the number of the local union that Myers and Cooney belong to,“103.”
But people also show support beyond fundraising contributions.
“I’ve had people donate dinners to me, which is very nice,” Myers said. “People volunteer to pay for hotels, but I want to sleep in my tent.”
With a little under half of his campaign left ahead, Myers will find plenty of opportunities to keep sleeping under the stars. On the next leg of his trip, Myers will cross the Missouri and begin his way toward the Erie Trail and — eventually — Marshfield.
For the last step of his homecoming, Myers plans to dip his tire into the Atlantic Ocean at a beach just minutes away from his house, truly completing his coast-to-coast adventure.
“I want to tell the whole story,” Myers said. “I’ve told this story a thousand times. You learn so much from people like that.”
Myers left Norfolk on Thursday morning after updating his Facebook followers on his experience through his past 200 miles on and off the Cowboy Trail. While he had to say goodbye to new friends, he still has many more to make as he pedals home to Massachusetts.
“That’s all I’ve learned,” Myers said. “We leave better people.”