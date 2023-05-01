PLAINVIEW — A long row of motorcycles lined the street in front of the Nebraska 13/20 establishment here on Saturday afternoon.
The men and women who rode them into town — clad mostly in leather and denim — braved the cool and windy conditions for the annual ABATE of Nebraska District 15 bike blessing to kick off the riding season.
“We started it because people need to be made aware on two wheels,” said Glenn Kietzmann of Carroll. Kietzmann is a parish ministry associate at Trinity Lutheran Church in Winside and serves as chaplain for ABATE District 15. “Some of these people can get crazy and if it can get them to think a little bit before they get crazy, that may save a life.”
ABATE of Nebraska is a statewide motorcycle riding organization that includes nine active districts and more than 1,100 members. Caleb Bierman of Pierce services as the coordinator for District 15, which has been kicking off the riding season with a bike blessing ceremony every year since 2016.
“The first year we did it, it about brought tears to your eyes,” Bierman said. “Once you’ve been through it a few times, it dulls down the newness, but I’ve seen people break down. It’s a powerful thing.”
Bierman said the annual blessing serves as a way to get riders into the right mindset for riding — one that focuses on safety and mindfulness.
“It makes a difference, I think,” Bierman said.
But the blessing includes much more than a prayer for God to help the bikers keep a level head while riding. It also serves to ask for God’s guidance in keeping bikers visible to other drivers and to keep them safe from harm when they are riding.
During this year’s blessing, Kietzmann handed out small leather lanyards with six beads — two red, two white and two blue. Kietzmann suggested bikers keep the lanyard attached to their handlebars not as a good-luck charm but as a reminder of God who is in control, Kietzmann said.
“White — Jesus died for your sins. Red — he’s king of everything, and blue — he’s coming back,” Kietzmann said. “Or you can go with a blank one if you’re so inclined.”
The lanyards also serve as a symbol of patriotism, which plays into the key mission of ABATE of Nebraska.
The group exists to preserve freedom of the road, to bring motorcyclists together in a united organization, to promote fair legislation, rider education and to provide a network for communication on issues affecting motorcyclists.
According to the group’s website, ABATE’s mission — in simplest terms — is to lobby for the well-being of all motorcycle riders through promoting safe riding habits and rider training, as well as addressing such issues as motorcycle awareness.
Many of the ABATE districts throughout the state host events that serve as fundraisers for various causes or simply as a way to network with others in the community.
Last year, ABATE District 15 raised more than $27,000. This year it already has raised $15,000, Bierman said.
“We do gloves for tots. We do a food drive every year,” Bierman said. “District 7 does a toy run.”
District 15’s neighbor, District 14 — which includes Norfolk — is set to host a bike show on Saturday, May 6, beginning at 10 a.m. at Elworth Motor Co., 2311 Riverside Blvd. in Norfolk. Awards will be given at 3 p.m., and the event will include food, door prizes and activities like a silent auction.
District 15 gathers about once a month for a formal meeting. Its annual blessing is done once in the spring and is open for all.
“That’s kind of the long and the short of it,” Kietzmann said. “The riding season is starting. It’s time to get your mind on what you’re doing early on and then carry it on for the rest of the year. Next year we’ll do it again.”