Big Bang Boom returns to Skyview Park with a blast

Big Bang Boom returned to Skyview Park on Saturday with a day of celebrating freedom in the summer sun. Boomfest celebrators enjoyed a selection of midway attractions, food vendors and live music before the 45th fireworks show lit up the sky with a display bigger than any before.
The festivities attracted thousands of people eager to celebrate their freedoms after more than a year of restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It looked like we had a little bit of a slow start for the day,” said Don Wisnieski, president of the committee that puts on Big Bang Boom and Boomfest. “The crowd was a little bit slow getting into the park. But by the evening, I was taking the governor from one side of the lake to the other and couldn't get through with one of our ATVs.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts spoke before the show and was joined by a recording from Congressman Jeff Fortenberry as well as live remarks from state Sen. Mike Flood and Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning.
The fireworks show featured several new effects, including the return of rockets, now legal in Nebraska, and an angel wing formation that elicited audible reactions of awe from audience members.
The display also featured the biggest-ever pluming fireball effect in the show’s history, dwarfing some of the other fireballs that have been a staple of Big Bang Boom by as much as 10 times.
“We gave folks a teaser; we kind of amped it up a bit,” Wisnieski said. “It was just cool to see. We take it upon ourselves to raise that bar year after year and try and come up with something new, something different or something that’s never been seen before.
“We don't get to see the show so we really look forward to seeing some video that folks post.”
And this year video submissions are especially important: The Big Bang Boom committee has commissioned a film team to shoot a documentary to celebrate the event's 45th year.
The documentary team is asking that those who attended the event and captured photos or video clips share them on social media.
“The main premise is that a lot of their team has been putting on the show for over 30 years,” said Brittnay Dawson, CEO of Therese Media, the company that is producing the documentary. “A lot of them are kind of like now getting ready to step out and the new young people are stepping in. A lot has changed from when they did the first show to where they're at now, and my job is to tell the story of history up to now.”
Pyrotechnicians are vital to ensuring Big Bang Boom is able to happen every year. But as those involved with the Northeast Nebraska tradition have aged, they have begun to consider looking for a new generation to — literally — carry the flame into the future.
“In the last year or two, we've probably lost 10 or 12 members of this committee that had been with us for quite a long time,” Wisnieski said. “A lot of us are just getting up there in age where it makes it a little bit harder to do what we used to do 15 to 20 years ago. Our goal now is to reach out and start looking for some good volunteers that want to help do this event.”
Wisnieski said the committee looks for volunteers who are willing to commit their holiday weekend to the show. Members of the committee have a vetting process they use to interview potential volunteers and inform them of the considerations like fireworks and safety training needed to add them to the team.
“Everybody thinks, ‘Oh, I’ll go help with Big Bang Boom, I get to go blow fireworks up,’ ” Wisnieski said. “There’s so much more than just blowing the fireworks up. That north side happens with all the inflatable midways, the vendors and all the parking and stuff like that. That's all part of it.”
With the event growing into a two-day affair, the importance of festival attendants has never been more important. Events like the Norfolk Area Rod and Custom Show and Shine and Stanton Ribfest’s Wingfest in addition to the live music provided throughout the days bring in large crowds, and those crowds need managing.
Wisnieski said he was disappointed to hear of instances of fighting in the crowd, which he had not heard of before, but the comments he heard from people who saw the show were great. The committee that organizes Boomfest marched in the Fourth of July parade on Sunday, carrying the massive 30-foot-by-60-foot flag that flew over the festival this year.
Expanding the show to a second day helped bring more people to Norfolk and increased tourist revenue.
“People can stay, and they come back the next day from out of town,” said Troy Uhlir, Madison county commissioner who oversees the north side of Boomfest.
The decision to allow alcohol on Friday night similar to Music in the Park made opening up the second day a more feasible venture, Wisnieski said.
But the problem of finding more volunteer participation has manifested in other areas of the show — and in the community as well. The American Legion Riders joined Big Bang Boom, revving their rides prior to the onset of the display.
But Boomfest volunteers said not enough young veterans have joined the American Legion Riders.
“The Legion Riders and the VFW are always looking for vets,” said Bill Jepsen before getting cut off by the ear-splitting crack of one of the day’s many test shots. “There’s a tough time getting the word out to the younger vets that are coming back. They're not aware of all the opportunities and all the things that are going on, so if they want to do something for the community, you know, get with the VFW, get with the Legion.”
Beyond more manpower to keep the showing running into the future, the show also relies on donations from the community. For the first time in its history, the show opened an account with the cashless money exchanging service Venmo, which allows people to donate away from collection buckets in places like home watching parties or to donate from the park without physical cash on hand.
“We operate on 100% of donations,” Wisnieski said. “We rely 100% from our major sponsors right down to that ‘just a buck makes it happen.’ That is just such a true statement: If everybody that sees the show throws in just a buck, the tradition continues.”
Donations via the app have ranged from “just a buck” up to $150, Wisnieski said.
“We really thank everybody for coming out and enjoying another year of Boomfest for our 45th anniversary,” Wisnieski said. “I think it was another great success on our part, and we thank everybody for participating in any way, shape or form that they did.”