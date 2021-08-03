The Norfolk Police Division announced last week the return of a bicycle patrol unit to be used as a tool to better serve the community.
Officers detailed the training they completed recently under the instruction of a group of Bellevue police officers. The training involved more than simply “catching bad guys,” said Don Miller, the city’s police chief.
Five officers have already been trained in how to safely and effectively patrol using bicycles, and more will be trained in the future, Miller said in a press release last week.
Sgt. Richard Frank, one of Norfolk’s certified bicycle patrol officers, outlined various tools officers learned about to assist them in patrolling the community of 24,000-plus people.
Among other techniques, Frank said the group was trained how to properly balance weight, brake fast, establish confidence to ride down stairs, quickly disengage from subjects and create barriers between the officers and potentially dangerous individuals.
The training, he said, included classroom work highlighting the laws that apply to bicycle patrol, as well as maintenance, nomenclature and different defense tactics. Plenty of the training was hands-on, he said, including maneuvering on and around such obstacles as cones, teeter totters and stairs.
The police division has four bicycles, with each costing around $1,000, Miller said. Two Fuji bicycles have been stored at the department for the past five-plus years in hopes that the department could resume bicycle patrol in the future.
The other two bicycles, both Marlin trek bikes, were acquired more recently once sufficient staffing became available, he said. The bicycles are similar to those specifically used by other law enforcement agencies.
The department has formed a partnership with Cleveland Bike & Sport to handle any necessary bike maintenance, according to Miller.
The two-wheelers will include pouches for miscellaneous supplies and also have red and blue LED light fixtures. If officers initiate a traffic stop on a bicycle, it is legally the same as if they were inside a police cruiser.
“It’s a different tool, but it doesn’t change the law,” Miller said.
The bicycles, which are mounted on the backs of police cruisers, will help provide police increased access to tight spaces, enhanced personal contact with citizens and stealth approaches when necessary, Miller said.
They also will be used as a tool for special events such as parades or events where getting a regular police cruiser into an area is difficult or impossible.
Frank said that once officers determine a bicycle is needed, all that’s required is a simple bicycle dismount and the application of bicycle gear. The only required gear is a helmet, while gloves and eye protection are recommended.
“It’s a pretty quick process. We obviously want to be as fast as we can,” Frank said. “How these (mounts) are designed make it pretty convenient when it comes to transferring yourself from the seat of a cruiser to the seat of a bicycle.”
Officers will continue to patrol in cruisers and answer calls for service, Miller said. Depending on the scenario, bicycles could be ridden for as little as a few minutes or as long as a few hours.
The last time the Norfolk Police Division had bicycle patrol, Miller said, was in the mid-1990s. He was able to experience the benefits of having a bicycle firsthand while he was a patrol officer at the time.
“You have the ability to be stealth and ride into locations undetected. People who are engaged in criminal activity will see a cruiser and take off,” he said. “But bicycles will allow officers, if need be, to park a few blocks away from a scene and approach a situation before a subject has a chance to flee.”
Despite the inevitability of frigid weather and snow and ice on the ground during the winter months, officers will patrol with bicycles mounted on their vehicles year-round.
Trained officers have already begun utilizing the bicycles, Miller said, and at least one additional officer will undergo training in Bellevue in the coming weeks.
Miller didn’t provide an exact cost of adding bicycle patrol, but between the cost of the bicycles, the coinciding equipment and required training, he estimated the expense to be about $5,000. The department began budgeting for additional bicycles last year, he said.
As more officers express interest in bicycle patrol, it could increase the possibility of the department obtaining additional bicycles.
“They’re a very effective tool to get around,” Miller said of the bicycles. “We’ve been wanting to get this back up and running for years because of the great capabilities it has.”