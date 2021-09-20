A new base of operations means more meals for the hungry.
Mercy Meals has settled into its new location at 603 Madison Ave. in Norfolk. The move gives the nonprofit organization a variety of benefits that will aid in its efforts to guide volunteers as they package nourishing food that will be distributed to children in need throughout the world.
“I’m just really excited about it,” said Edie Noffke, who helped establish Mercy Meals in Norfolk in 2007. “We’re very blessed to be able to do this and move forward in this direction.”
Since its beginning, Mercy Meals’ Norfolk location had operated rent free in an angular building owned by Orphan Grain Train on the southwest corner of Seventh Street and Madison Avenue in Norfolk. The two entities have worked with one another over the years: Mercy Meals as a packager of the meals, and Orphan Grain Train as a distributor.
“This started as an opportunity to honor God,” Noffke said.
Noffke said Orphan Grain Train co-founder Clayton Andrews had talked about moving Mercy Meals to a different location several years before his death in 2016.
“(Orphan Grain Train) came through with that promise,” she said.
Roughly a block away from Mercy Meals’ original site, the new location provides better parking and greater accessibility on the outside and a more efficient, climate-controlled space for multiple packaging lines on the inside.
“It was fully gutted,” Mercy Meals director Rhonda Wrenholt said of the building from which the organization now operates. “It’s like two big areas. We have room for a little office area and multiple lines, and we’ve got two new restrooms that are handicap accessible.”
The new location will be the venue for this year’s Pack Away Hunger event set to take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2-3. In previous years, the event would draw more than 600 volunteer packagers from Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
The most recent Pack Away Hunger was in 2019 at the DeVent Center in Norfolk. Volunteers packaged enough meals to feed all of the residents of a town more than six times the size of Norfolk.
The event did not take place last year because of COVID-19. Mercy Meals’ other locations — there are eight in total — also were shut down for a while, as well, and the effects of that inability to package meals was felt in the more than 20 countries throughout the world the organization serves, Wrenholt said.
“It was felt very much,” Wrenholt said. “There was a decrease in what was sent overseas to them and what could be sent because of the (changes in) transportation process from country to country. ... There were lots of regulations.”
“They’re really desperate for food,” Noffke added. “The Orphan Grain Train is looking forward to us getting back up and starting back packaging and getting the food out there.”
Wrenholt said she hopes to see about 500 volunteers coming forward to package meals during the Pack Away Hunger weekend event. During the event, teams of about 10 people work together to mix and package ingredients for nutritious meals that include rice, soy, dried vegetables and a fortified chicken flavoring. Each team packs for a roughly 90-minute session.
“We have a wide range of ages that come in to pack,” Wrenholt said. “We’ve had families come in to pack when someone has passed away to do it as a memorial.”
Volunteers also may sign up to package meals at a time different from the Pack Away Hunger event. Those who are interested are invited to contact Mercy Meals by calling 402-649-6401 or visiting the organization’s website at www.mercymealsofnebraska.org.
“This is a great place to come,” Noffke said. “If a retired person wants to come do something meaningful with their days — it’s an opportunity to honor God with your time. We’re just so blessed.”