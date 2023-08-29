BELDEN — More than 100 people took a dip in the 100-year-old Belden swimming pool at a weekend fundraising event in Belden in early August.
“I think it was the most people ever in the pool in all its 100 years,” said Pat Schulte, Belden native and resident.
Along with free swimming over the weekend, the community held a raffle and a car/tractor show, and a band performed in the evening hours. Several guns were raffled, as well as an electric lawn mower. An anonymous donor pledged $20,000 provided the community could match it, and Schulte was happy to announce the match had been met.
A bouncy house was available and also a cornhole tournament. Ebberson Farms donated the cake and ice cream for an ice cream social birthday party. Coffee and rolls were offered the next morning before the raffle winners were announced.
The woman who generously donated an electric lawn mower shared a fond memory of her youth in Laurel. It was 1940 and wartime, gas was rationed, so the only way to get to the only swimming pool in the area was to walk the 6 miles from Laurel to Belden.
Schulte is part of a volunteer group of Belden residents, hoping to raise money to complete much-needed renovations for the community’s swimming pool. The structure was built in 1923 and has operated continuously ever since and is believed to be one of a select few that lasted all these years.
“We have done a lot of research and believe the Belden pool is the third oldest pool still in use in Nebraska,” Schulte said.
The residents have an initial goal of $100,000 for renovations although Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant regulations raise the amount needed to $600,000. The pipes will be addressed first, and patching cracks are also on the list, as well as possibly sandblasting the pool. Schulte added that sidewalks to the pool would be nice for older residents who would like to use the pool for exercise.
“Over the years, repairs were made, but essentially the pool basin is the same as it was back in the 1920s,” said Janice Wuebbenhorst, also a native and resident.
Of course, repairs have been needed at some point in the 100 years of a pool. There has been patching to the 28-foot-by-59-foot cement structure, but the original pipes still serve the community. The wooden pool house was replaced with a cement building in 1975 and according to old photos, some type of chain link fence has always surrounded the pool.
Every year the pool is painted, and this year the bath house was reroofed, in addition to upgrading to a new water heater.
Wuebbenhorst has been gathering history on the pool to share with visitors who helped the 120 residents celebrate at the event. She recounts several stories that were told about memories of the Belden pool.
Even though there was always a fence, several had memories of jumping over the fence after hours to enjoy the pool. It is estimated hundreds took swimming lessons, many times offered by the American Red Cross in the 1920s and 1930s. Many remember kids taking buses to Belden for lessons because it was the only swimming pool in Northeast Nebraska.
There were benches around the outside of the fence so people could watch the swimmers.
One of Wuebbenhorst’s favorite stories is a story about Camp Assurance just north of the railroad tracks and across Highway 20. The camp had outhouses and no running water so campers would walk to the pool in the evening for a dip and a shower after.
The ground for the pool was donated by James Rabdau and, in 1923, the pool was finished by local resident Oscar Case. Wuebbenhorst said the first swimmer to take the plunge was Bob Collins. The first pool manager was A. Just, but no one alive knows who these men are. In the early years, there wasn’t a lifeguard, and the first man to do the job was Francis Broderick, possibly in the late 1930s or early 1940s.
Just recorded the first day 70 cars showed up with 93 swimmers, but only 42 were allowed in at one time and the best part was no one got hurt or injured. The story was reported by the Omaha World-Herald in the 1970s, and continues to say every 10-15 days they would drain the pool and on drain day, the kids could bring their dogs to go swimming. Once it was drained, the walls would be whitewashed again before filling.
The population of Belden is 120, but the residents are mighty in keeping their small community alive, knowing the pool is a vital part of life in Belden.