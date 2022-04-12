LEIGH — If you walk into the hair salon in Leigh, you’ll notice that there is more than just a few mirrors, hairdresser stations and hair dress chairs.
While some hair salons offer other services such as massages, pedicures and manicures, along with other spa treatments, this salon also features an entire boutique.
“We’ve got everything,” Backyard Boutique owner Jennifer Dicke said.
Dicke, who has been a stay-at-home mother over the past several years, missed adult interaction and thought that starting her own business would be the best way to stay in contact with people.
“I needed to be around people,” Dicke said. “It was nice to get up and get out.”
Four years ago, Dicke cleaned out an old 200-square-foot wash house and was off and running.
Over time, Dicke bought a trailer to make it easier to travel and to take her business to various craft shows and flea markets, along with doing stay-at-home shows.
As the business continued to grow, the idea of settling down in a building somewhere came to fruition. In March 2021, Dicke had an opportunity to rent a space in Leigh, in a hair salon owned by Shandra Kurpgeweit.
“It started with just a little area, and now we’ve split up about half of the salon now,” Dicke said.
Kurpgeweit, the owner of Volume Salon in Leigh, said business has been amazing since Backyard Boutique moved in.
“It brings traffic into the salon that are already her existing customers and then my customers, if they have time, will usually look to shop,” Kurpgeweit said. “It’s a two-for-one special, which has brought more action to Main Street.”
Volume Salon and Backyard Boutique is located in downtown Leigh, which has been a perfect location for both businesses.
Before the hair salon was opened, the building sat in town as a bar.
After the bar closed down, there were a few different businesses that were being rented out in the building along with the salon, including a chiropractor, nail tech and a massage therapist.
None panned out until Dicke showed up with her boutique.
“This has been by far the best addition,” Kurpgeweit said.
Backyard Boutique sells clothes that cater to people of all sizes from kids clothes to sizes of adult small to adult XXXL.
“We try to have plenty of variety,” Dicke said. “I want there to be something for everybody.”
Backyard Boutique sells other items, including jewelry, purses, bags, hats and more.
Dicke is still looking to grow her business online but, with the help of the new location, there has been plenty of success over the past couple of years for Backyard Boutique.
“The open houses, shows and being present on social media have really kept the buzz going and people have been drawn in,” Dicke said.