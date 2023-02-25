Jerod Neuhalfen might not have a thick, white beard or reindeer to pull a sleigh.
But like Santa Claus, Neuhalfen is responsible for making sure children in the area have a gift to open at Christmastime. And for his efforts, he was presented with the award for 2022 Norfolk Person of the Year during a small ceremony at the Daily News on Friday morning.
The award is presented by the Daily News and Elkhorn Valley Bank as an effort to honor individuals who have made Norfolk a better place over the past 12 months. Neuhalfen is the eighth recipient of the award and was chosen for the accolade because of the work he has done leading Toys for Tots in Northeast Nebraska.
“I just appreciate all of the help I’ve gotten over the years,” Neuhalfen said during the ceremony.
He was nominated by Dr. Adam Langan, who was present at Friday’s ceremony. In his nomination letter, Langan called Neuhalfen “a compassionate coordinator” and “the kind of person who exemplifies grace and generosity.”
“He’s teaching his children the value of giving back. He’s taught me that a huge positive impact can be made by an ‘aw shucks’ kind of guy,” Langan said.
Neuhalfen has spearheaded Toys for Tots in Northeast Nebraska for more than a decade. He became involved through his work with the CLIC group at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce.
In his time as coordinator, the program has grown to include not only Madison County, but also Pierce, Stanton, Wayne, Cuming and Antelope counties, as well. Through his efforts, the lives of thousands of area children and families have been touched.
In helping present the award, Dave Maggart, vice president of Elkhorn Valley Bank, said he has had a positive view of Neuhalfen’s ability to lead going back to Neuhalfen’s days on the management team at the Norfolk Country Club.
“I felt strongly about Jerod at that time, and I pushed our board of directors to pursue Jerod to manage at that time,” Maggart said. “Jerod had other plans, but that’s how much I admired Jerod at that time.”
Maggart said he was happy to read the letter in which Neuhalfen was nominated: “All of the things that Jerod has done in his life, especially with the Toys for Tots program and helping keep that alive has made a lot of difference in this area. Most people will not take the time out of their lives to do these types of things.”
Neuhalfen thanked Langan for the nomination and his wife, family and friends for the support they have offered throughout his endeavors with the program.
“It’s really kind of become a great thing for the family year in and year out that you look forward to doing,” he said.